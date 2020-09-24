Can you imagine trying to live life to the fullest when your inner critic is telling you all the reasons why you cannot? That is how negative thinking works, by finding just cause for why you cannot do or get what you want.
Think of negative thoughts like this: there is a constant committee in your head that is always hard at work criticizing you. You are being asked if you are good enough or capable enough to do what it takes to get what you want.
Our experiences and life events have taught all of us who we are. From early on in our life our mind works hard to make meaning of all our experiences through our thoughts and beliefs, which then influences what we think about ourselves and others. Those thoughts and beliefs inform our actions, so in essence, we are living out how we feel about ourselves. That is why we need to meet our negative thoughts face to face, look them squarely in the eye and decide to transform them into something positive so we can live in a way that is aligned with our desires.
Questioning this committee in your head takes a little time and practice, but the more you do it the easier it becomes. The first step is to always become aware when your thoughts are negative.
All too often negative thinking becomes the default thinking, recognize this as old thinking, and ask yourself how you can make a change in the thought. Once you recognize this is not helping you, then you can make choices on how to move forward with a more positive mindset.
Here are several tools that have helped people create a positive mindset.
- Stay away from all-or-nothing thinking: Often our thinking becomes very rigid, and life has to be a certain way, and there is no in-between. Ask yourself where you might find a middle ground which will help you shift your perception to allow flexibility in your thinking. Finding that middle ground offers a fresh perspective. Inspired Action: Where might you be able to adjust your thinking to find common ground?
- Don’t make assumptions: Whenever we assume we know something, without really knowing it, we set ourselves up for misunderstandings and hurt feelings. Don’t allow yourself to be hurt or angry based on what you think, rather than what you know. Inspired Action: Be completely honest and ask yourself what you know to be true.
- Keep things in perspective: Negative thinking focuses all our thoughts and energy inward, which in turn creates a small and narrow focus. Resist the temptation to dramatize the details of the situation as that tends to spin them out of proportion. It is always helpful to look at it in the context of the bigger picture. Inspired Action: What is this story without the drama?
- Be present: Negative thoughts are rooted in the past or the future — thoughts about what should or could have been done in the past, or what will happen in the future. Inspired Action: Do your best to stay present in the moment, forgive the past, and don’t speculate on the future.
- Change your mental filter: Left unattended, negative thinking becomes a habit, and can shape how we see the world. We can begin to change our thinking from negative to positive by looking for the good in every circumstance. Inspired Action: Where in this situation can you find something positive?
- Don’t take everything personally: Most people take themselves very seriously, often more seriously than they should. They impose a set of rigid standards, allowing no room for human error, and when they fall short, criticize themselves. Inspired Action: Where can you begin to release the standards, you hold for yourself so you can create greater ease in your life.
I know from experience that our ability to transform what we are given is our greatest skill and most treasured asset. It is my intention that you have gained a bit of insight or a tool that might serve you well.