The most fascinating stories to me are the ones that tell me about what inspired or influenced them to become the people they did. I just recently picked up the book "In My Own Words," a story about the life of Ruth Bader Ginsberg. As I read that book, it made me think about the people and experiences that have shaped my life.
My grandmother was a great teacher for me. She was not a warm and easy-going person, instead she was firm and lived life by a set of rules she passed on to me. She taught me to:
- Tell the truth at all costs.
- Always do your best at whatever you are doing.
- Always leave a situation on good terms.
- Finish what you start.
- Put things you use away rather than let them sit around because there is a place for everything and everything in its place.
- Never lie because you will have to tell more lies to cover it up. In my life I have realized that the common assumption is that you lie to protect the feelings of the other person but in reality we also lie to protect ourselves from things we don’t want to deal with.
I am curious, if you look back in your life, who has inspired you? Who has taught you life lessons? How has what they taught you influenced your life?
We don’t always think about these lessons we have learned on a daily basis, so they fade from our memory. One of the more difficult things to do is to keep these life lessons close to us so they can influence who we are and who we continually strive to become.
One of my mentors taught me that your integrity as a person matters in everything you do. This is a constant journey to being who we are and needs our attention to achieve what we believe to be true. He taught me:
- Understand that every choice matters because it either pushes you closer to what you want or takes you away from it.
- Create a focus everyday for your time and energy and keep it.
- Decide that you will not carry anything from today into tomorrow.
When the day is done, it is done. You did the best you could and tomorrow you can start fresh. I hope the ideas I have offered her will get you thinking about who your teachers have been and how your life has been influenced because of them.