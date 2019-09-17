I work best with a deadline so when the Pacer editor did not provide me with a schedule for my column, I got lazy even though I was told that they would print whenever I submitted something.
While cleaning out some files, I came across one of my very first columns written shortly after I was elected mayor over 12 years ago plus four as a council member. It was called the State of the City and the only time I wrote one like that.
Now over 60 columns later, I guess I still have something to write about as when I am out and about, I hear many comments and questions.
Several have asked if I am running again for mayor. In reality my term was up this year but got extended one year when the county told the city that they no longer would be supporting odd year elections. If Savage wanted to continue on the odd year cycle we would have to pay the entire cost of running an election. We decided to not spend the extra money and changed to even year elections so each of our terms got extended one year. Thus this mayoral term turned out to be five years and I will be up for re-election or retirement in 2020.
Having said that it is time to talk about what is going on around town.
Our major road project this summer was Glendale Road that was just finished on time and under budget. This road was designed and built by the county for more traffic than it's projected to have and, eventually, they turned it over to the city.
That road has two schools, a park, apartments, townhouses, single family homes, a dentist office, bank, law office, eye clinic and a church. To address needs we replaced some sewer and water pipes underneath, added crosswalks for kids and walkers, center islands and turn lanes, moved the trail away from the street, designated more lanes on the entrance to 42 and added new street lights — all meant to calm the traffic.
Three new driving maneuvers that are becoming more prevalent are flashing yellow left turns, roundabouts and center turn lanes. We all need to learn about them for safe driving. Flashing yellow left turns arrows have been installed on most county and state intersections in a cost sharing program with the city. A left turn may be made when a red arrow turns yellow with a yield to oncoming traffic. A center left-turn lane is a single-lane in the middle of a road that is used for cars that are turning left from either direction. We see them on South Park Drive, Connelly Parkway, Glendale Road and Williams Drive in Burnsville. Yes, that street is named after my husbands ancestors who homesteaded there. And what can I say about roundabouts other than I love them. They are safe, save electricity, move traffic and you won’t get t-boned, yet some drivers still do not know how to use them from what I have observed.
My column would never be complete without mentioning new businesses.
Alex Ugerots purchased the Continental Property downtown and is doing great things remodeling that building. He remodeled part of the building for Continental Machines to stay there and is upgrading the rest of the building for tenants to locate their smaller companies. The new facade will make a nice look to the entrance on Quinten Avenue.
Mike Kuelbs' new building on the old Valley Oil site is another nice addition to the Highway 13 corridor.
The Rivers of Life Memory Care Facility next to the Springs is moving along with the new Daycare, Everbrook Academy, breaking ground soon on the property west of HyVee. Speaking of HyVee they are building a free standing three lane drive up for their online grocery pickup service.
In that same area just north of Lifetime, a 190 unit market rate apartment, The Enclave, will be built soon on the property owned by Mary T’s and zoned for 20 years as high density.
And, yes, the county will be installing a stop light at Connelly and 27. I wanted a roundabout but there was not enough room.
On 123rd St. we have J.T Auto, Wiz Graphics, Blue Ox Freight and Storage, Insulfoam, Dakota News, and Escuela Mundial preschool.
On Egan Drive we have Metro Grocery and Dollar Store, Acoustic Audio Video, Lily’s Hair Salon, Dominoes Pizza, 1St Class Driving School, L & F Grocery Store and Carries Home Consignment Shoppe. Also Rudolf Community and Care is on 124th and Princeton, Row House (Rowing Fitness) at 14166 Hwy. 13, Meinerts Law Office on Eagle Creek Circle and Brigthstar Care on South Park Drive.
Chipotle has expressed interest in the Tim Hortons space. I do miss those Tim Bits from Tim Hortons who closed due to franchise issues, but I had my Tim Bits fix when I was in Toronto recently where they have a shop on nearly every corner. I was there to give a talk along with a couple of members of the Dan Patch Historical Society at the Canadian Horse Hall of Fame induction of Dan Patch. And for those who inquired, I did go on my own dime.
The city does not seek new businesses or housing. They come here because they want to be here. Recently we have been recognized for being a great place to live, a great place to raise a family and most recently of all of the cities in Minnesota we rank as one of the safest. A special thanks to those residents and businesses that had the beautiful flower gardens, especially on the corner lots and to those adopted a garden in our parks. It is our people and neighborhoods who make this all happen!