It seems as though we are in two pandemics: COVID-19 and racism. At the city council meeting this week we requested a presentation from our police chief on our policies for policing in our city. It is important for our residents to know about our policing philosophy and policies with what is happening worldwide. Our philosophy of community policing is to be out and about getting to know our community and gaining trust that we all work together. The examples are many – Night to Unite, Conversations on Race, Kicking it with a Cop, Police Open Houses, Toys for Tots, Police Academy, Service Day Saturday, Bike Giveaway, School Visits, Coffee with the Chief, birthday parades, etc. We are a department where training is valued and over and above the requirement. We work toward the 21st Century policing and strive to adopt forward-thinking policies. We do not train for chokeholds, we train for crisis intervention, bias and on and on. We have a program on officer wellness. They need to be of sound body, mind and spirit to be there for us. Our policies are listed and described on the City of Savage Website under the Police Department section.
Our police department envisioned the Conversation of Race and has had two well-attended meetings. A third was planned for June on action steps but then COVID-19 arrived. The committee is meeting this month so watch for the next steps. As we know COVID-19 changed our lives and how we operate. Some good will come out of this as we learn new and better ways to work. Gradual phases of opening are occurring. While city staff was always available, City Hall opened on June 1. The Environmental Learning Center and a meeting room at City Hall will be available for reservations June 30. The Dome will remain up due to complications with the take-down crew and social distancing. Music in the Park will resume in July but in a new location at the Dan Patch Days lot/stage area. All parks are open and some programming with return in July. It is disheartening to see some of our playground equipment burned so keep an eye out for these vandals. Bars and restaurants opened for patio service on June 1 and some indoor seating on June 15. The city worked ahead of time to provide the ordinances to make that possible for them. Drive up service continues at many of our restaurants — including Lake and Irving – the new one in the Perkins location.
While we are excited about the county work on County Road 27, the stoplight will not be installed until the end of the year. The parts for the light are on backorder, per the county.
We know that some of our businesses have struggles thru this pandemic and the city has adopted a $100,000 grant program for up to $5,000 for small businesses that qualify. Some guidelines are for three to 20 employees, locally-owned franchise, etc. Forms are available thru the Scott County Community Development Agency thru July 6 with awards at the end of the month.
With so many working from home some have questioned the internet providers in our city. Mediacom is here because they came and put in the infrastructure. Century Link and Nuvera are here because they are the landline providers for phone service. Anyone else can come if they want but usually no one is going to put in their infrastructure. All of this is highly regulated by the Federal Communications Commission. The city works with Nuvera and Mediacom for the public access part of the service. Nuvera is located in Prior Lake and Mediacom used to have an office in Savage but it was closed a couple of years ago and hopefully it will return.
There are some fun things going on, too. The birthday parades are done and totaled over 90! All should have received a belated birthday card from me. If it did not happen, let me know. Some of the applications for a parade did not include the child’s name so I called twice and when there was no answer I had to give up. Sorry. Of course, not all were kids. There were a couple of over 80-year-olds! I hope this was a year to remember for them, too! Parades are in vogue. I participated in the parade to the homes of all District 191 graduates from Savage and the fifth anniversary of Savage Senior Living at Fen Pointe parade. Those “seniors” were so fun waiving from their balconies and the patio.
Twenty-six used bikes were given away to kids thru a cooperative Bike Giveaway project. Partnering were the District 191, Allina, D. Fongs, Savage Crime Prevention and Savage Rotary who provided bike, locks and helmets. The second successful blood drive was held May 30 with another scheduled in July. We care!
I am still walking around town every day, observing nature in my backyard, reading a book a week, spending lots of time “zooming” meetings and talking on the phone. Maybe even baking, cooking, doing some takeout and eating too much! It is great being back in council chambers for our meetings even though we are six feet apart with limited audience. Stay safe, wash those hands and social distance. Be well.