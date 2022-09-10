Here it is Labor Day weekend and the end of summer. What a busy summer it has been. My family and I went on a trip to Norway to visit my cousins that had been postponed since the beginning of the COVID pandemic. While my husband and I have been there before, it was a first for our oldest son, daughter-in-law and granddaughters.

My grandfather emigrated to Minnesota in 1904 from Eidsvoll and several of my cousins have been to visit us. We stayed with them to experience life there and toured the beautiful country via train, ferry, boat, and a few electric cars. Gas is $11 per gallon, public transportation is abundant, traffic circles are everywhere. We never saw a Styrofoam cup, paper plate or plastic utensils. I envy their wonderful public libraries and had an opportunity to visit the new library in Oslo that was featured in American Libraries magazine as one of the top five in the world. One of my cousin’s daughters is a public librarian in Norway. It must be in our genes.

Janet Williams is Savage’s mayor.

Tags

Events