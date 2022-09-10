Here it is Labor Day weekend and the end of summer. What a busy summer it has been. My family and I went on a trip to Norway to visit my cousins that had been postponed since the beginning of the COVID pandemic. While my husband and I have been there before, it was a first for our oldest son, daughter-in-law and granddaughters.
My grandfather emigrated to Minnesota in 1904 from Eidsvoll and several of my cousins have been to visit us. We stayed with them to experience life there and toured the beautiful country via train, ferry, boat, and a few electric cars. Gas is $11 per gallon, public transportation is abundant, traffic circles are everywhere. We never saw a Styrofoam cup, paper plate or plastic utensils. I envy their wonderful public libraries and had an opportunity to visit the new library in Oslo that was featured in American Libraries magazine as one of the top five in the world. One of my cousin’s daughters is a public librarian in Norway. It must be in our genes.
The city of Savage set aside some of its ARPA money from the federal government to evaluate the Savage Library. We hired an architect to evaluate the current use and needs. The city owns the building, pays the utilities, and maintains it while we contract with the county for staff, library materials, and furnishings. This model is unlike other counties that own their buildings. When it was built the mayor and council wanted the history of Savage portrayed and, thus, the museum operated by the Dan Patch Historical Society. Also housed there is the Savage Senior Center and the Arts Council.
Recently the county has been piloting a Family Resource Center on Thursdays where they offer services for families in Savage rather than at the courthouse in Shakopee.
Our analysis shows that we need to expand our meeting room (actually, double), swap the magazine area and the museum, provide better access/visibility for senior and art space, create permanent FRC space and security for an open library (6 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week, with a special card). We are continuing discussions with the county.
Summer in Savage featured Dan Patch Days for the first time in two years due to the pandemic. This event was started in the 1950s by the Lion’s Club with lots of events: a queen contest, parades, a street dance, a carnival with a huge Ferris wheel, horse races on Quentin Avenue and lots of food.
Lots of historic photos are in the Heritage Room at the library, plus a vast collection of the buttons and programs. A lack of volunteers caused that to wane and a group of Jaycees started Heritage Days, which eventually morphed back into the Dan Patch Days that we know today with the parade, Fireman’s pancake breakfast, bands, food and events at Community Park, along with the wonderful fireworks. It’s all made possible by a partnership of the Savage Chamber and Dan Patch Days, Inc. This year was a struggle due to the lack of volunteers. It seems as though we are in a new era. Is it time to re-evaluate again?
We had another outstanding Night to Unite. We have always had great participation from our neighborhoods on this event as the main goal is to know our neighbors and meet our police, fire, park and public utility workers and elected officials. Over 52 parties were planned and visited. A great time to hear from one another and showcase our great residents, too. Thanks!
Speaking of being out and about, that is what I enjoy. Ribbon cuttings are my thing and there have been a lot of different ones: Lashique, an eyelash salon, F45, a training gym opened by Giggle Gals, and Caribou. Speaking of Caribou, it is open in downtown Savage. Due to being in the floodplain, they used the foundation of the old carwash to create their attractive building. The big Holiday Station, built to accommodate the large size and abundance of truck traffic on Highway 13, is open and busy.
Yes, the Holiday Station by the Tin Shed remains open as both claim high food sales. At Cherrywood Centre on County Road 42, another Edward Jones hosted a ribbon cutting, as did Soul Haven Salon featuring hair, Reiki, and massage. Shopko Optical, by Leann Chin, had a ribbon-cutting, too, and more are scheduled. Our dream is for the Windmill to open soon. A bakery is looking for a downtown site, too. We could be so fortunate!
One of my frustrations and that of the residents that I hear from is the racing cars, their loud mufflers and avoidance of stop signs and red lights. There seems to be no observance of laws. A recent article on the front page of the Star Tribune says it all: “Minnesotans are ‘driving like crazy,’ and it’s killing people.” Police cannot do it all. Let’s ban together, talk to one another and be responsible. I am not speeding through your neighborhood, and you are not through mine, but it is happening, so why? Speed, alcohol, unbelted passengers, TV shows with street racing? We can do better.
Janet Williams is Savage’s mayor.