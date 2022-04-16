A few weeks ago a long-time friend emailed inviting me to join her for lunch. When I asked her where, her comment was “Savage, as you have so many choices.”
That got me thinking about the change that we have seen in last few years in restaurants. My husband and I took an afternoon and just toured around town checking things out.
We saw very few vacant storefronts, but a lot of new thriving small businesses that are making it by being creative. Obviously they are here because either they live here or feel the customers are.
We started downtown along Highway 13 at the Savage Market Plaza, where the parking lot is always full. Two of our eight grocery stores are there — Asian Direct Oriental Market and Supermercado Panaderia and Taqueria. It is awesome to browse and try new things. The cookies that were served at the recent Coffee and Conversation were from there. The bakery is awesome and one of my granddaughters had a tiramisu birthday cake, and my friend and I have been known to get a pastry or two. Neighboring stores are The B and Pho, Bubble Tea and Sama Bonita Street Tacos.
Moving farther west at Plaza West is Super USA, where I purchase my Earl’s popcorn from Simon. Nearby, at IWOK, they have pho and mighty good cream cheese puffs.
Next door is La Michoacana, with about as many ice cream flavors as you can imagine. Moving on down the street there is Culver’s where my friend and I stop for a “beer” – root beer that is, with some custard for a great float. Or cross the street a healthy drink at Epic Nutrition.
El Loro has a long history of the best margaritas around. Casa Deli is the new restaurant in the Depot. That is called fusion — Mexican, American and Mediterranean food with great cocktails. Gyros are good.
The Buffalo Tap on the Credit River has been around for a long time, with the biggest menu in town. Neisen’s Sports Bar and the Dan Patch American Legion both have live music and we look forward to the Windmill Cafe reopening after their fire.
Moving farther West on 13 there is the Tin Shed Tavern and Pizza. Check out their party rooms and Up & At ‘Em burger with a fried egg.
Now we headed up the hill south on 13. And look both ways! I recently was at the ribbon cuttings for Nautical Bowls (acai food bowls) by Fresh Thyme and across the road Song Tea and Poke (sushi bowl) by Cub.
Leeann Chin Asian Cuisine, Super Dragon, Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers — love those French fries and dipping sauce. Noodles and Company, Taco Bell, Chipotle, Tropical Smoothie Cafe — love the Island Green smoothie and the Thai wrap.
Back onto 13 there is Crooked Pint opening any day in the Bonfire location; Buffalo Wild Wings, where Dan Barreiro interviewed me on KFAN; Whiskey Inferno, where owner Tony met with me to talk about local history; and Pau Hana, the great Hawaiian restaurant in the remodeled Perkins location. Minnesota’s own Spam is a best seller in Hawaii and yes it is on the menu. Don’t skip Oishii Japanese Ramen and Domburi, a great treasure by Giggle Gals Boutique, and Caribou.
Heading east on 42, Wahlburgers is one of the few breakfast places around. The French toast blast is a beauty and McHugh’s Public House is home to the Burnsville-Savage Lions Club fundraisers where they generously donate their profits to city projects.
Kyoto Sushi is noted for their sushi buffet and I like the hibachi. O’Connell Square is also home to the Asian Bowl and Que Taco Mex Grill. Moving on, D. Fong’s arrived in 1996 and David is an avid supporter of the Savage Chamber of Commerce and Dan Patch Days. Spice Thai Cuisine is another longtime restaurant where our out of town guests like to return to and next to them is the recently opened Sambosa and Taco John’s.
Scoot across 42 to Southcross Shoppes and you will find two more of our eight grocery stores — LF Food and Dollar Store and Super Mercado, El Parian Mexican Bar & Grill with a great patio in front.
Wow, this is quite a list and I did not even include the pizza places — Dominoes, Carbone’s Pizza Man, Davanni’s, Pizza Supreme, Papa Murphy’s; or the chains like McDonalds, Dairy Queen, Wendy’s, and Arby’s; or our sandwich shops — Subway, Jimmy John’s and now Jersey Mike’s. Of those eight grocery stores I did not mention Cub, HyVee, Super Target and Fresh Thyme. They are changing too with the times.
We are grateful to each of them and I apologize to anyone that I missed.
And it is evident that they are aware of our census data, because our median age is 35 and we are changing. The food variety is awesome, as are our other businesses. It would be another long column to note them.
Maybe my husband and I need another drive around town!