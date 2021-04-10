Spring is here. Crocuses are blooming in my front yard, cardinals are building their nest in my ornamental lilac bushes and I put my ice cleats away until next winter.
There is much going on so I will try to touch on some of it that is exciting and of interest. In the transportation area, we have had three months of the stoplight at Connelly and 27 with the crosswalks soon to be completed.
We are in the midst of a Highway 13 study from Nicollet Avenue in Burnsville to Highway 169. It will not be widened but there will be a study of the downtown streets in relation to the study and what I call the first phase will be a flyover at Dakota to facilitate Ports of Savage access for traffic flow and safety. This will be similar to the one at the Highway 13 turn to the south.
The county will be doing a mill and overlay on County Road 42 from Louisiana Avenue to the Burnsville border and that will include updating the medians.
On the northwest corner of County Highway 27 and County Road 42 the city has approved a new welcoming sign. That is the busiest intersection of county roads in Scott County! The same type of sign will be done at the corner of County Highway 27 and McColl Drive as the entrance to the city hall campus. This is part of a new brand with eventually the signs being at all entrances to the city. I am particularly interested in having one on Highway 13 south of Prior Lake Rental because people do not understand that our city goes that far.
Minnesota Valley Transit Authority bus service is certainly part of transportation in our city. Since last year one of their bus stops in downtown Savage (Route 495 at the Depot and Princeton Avenue and 123rd Street W) connects Shakopee, Savage, Burnsville and the Mall of America.
New this year is a bus Route 447 on County Road 42, every 30 minutes from 7 a.m. to midnight, between Mystic Lake Casino and Apple Valley with stops in downtown Prior Lake, the Park and Ride on Huntington Avenue and Burnsville Center. Check MVTA Connect — a curb-to-curb service for $3, seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“Sample Savage” is my word to our residents as we want to help all of our businesses. New businesses continue to locate to Savage. Soon to open are Shopko Optical, the ice cream shop on Highway 13, Mind, Body & Spa and Stretchly Inc. There is a Dollar Tree open by Fresh Thyme, La Estacion in the Depot has Asian and Mexican food (they told us it’s fusion — most interesting) and El Parisian Bar and Grill expanded its patio.
Maverick Drones has been in our city for seven years and expanded to the new building where Valley Oil used to be. I was at their ribbon cutting along with EverlightSolar in the same building. This is a national company that chose to open their first Minnesota office in Savage! Both of these along with others are looking for employees.
I am pleased to announce that a Sexual Violence Center has located in our city on Huntington Avenue.
As students plan careers it behooves them to check new careers that are on the horizons. Savage school district’s 191 Pathways, 719 MNCAPS and 720 Academies are to be commended for their new classes to meet the new career demands.
There are great educational programs and lots of activity in our parks. At Community Park there are changes coming soon. Eight pickle ball courts will replace the skate park and the bocce ball courts. Bocce moves to Schroeder’s Park while the skate park will be moved with new equipment. The Ultra Lego Creators proposed to build an obstacle course on a trail in Hidden Valley Park. Council thought it was a great idea and these kids raised $6,000 dollars in a day! Special thanks to the Burnsville Lions and the Prior Lake-Savage Optimists. Savage Liquor profits also went to some park programs including trail connections.
Trail connectivity is a top priority from our resident surveys and part of our park and bike studies. The dome is scheduled to go down May 7. I received a letter and a T-shirt from the U.S. Census Department saying that our city, as part of Scott County, had one of the highest self reports on the census in the region and the nation. That is just true Savage style from our residents.
Each home in our city recently received their property tax statement for 2021 and their evaluation for 2022. If you have any questions, now is the time to follow up with the contact info in the county as noted.
We had another monthly blood drive as we do every month with 46 donors helping 144 people. This is what our residents do for others.
At this time we are thinking about our Asian American residents and businesses. We have a long history of being welcoming to Asians going all the way back to WWII and the Japanese Language Camp called Camp Savage. Many stayed in our area because they felt welcome. Our first dentist was from China.
Our police chief has visited our Asian businesses — restaurants, grocery store, nail and hair salons, chiropractors and massage therapists to express our support.
Finally, it is with a heavy heart that I write this column. Our elected officials and all staff, especially our officers in blue, are grieving the loss of our nine-year officer Rob Calvin. His dad is the Mayor of Wilmar and my friend.
Look for me out and about walking my new three year old dog Champ. Happy Spring!