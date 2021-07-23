Here we are already in mid July. Summer is half over and many changes have occurred since last July. I like to focus on the good ones.
Our parks, trails and sidewalks are having more use. Change is evident as we have eight new pickleball courts and a shelter at Community Park, moved the bocce ball courts to Schroeder’s Park and now have four there, have an obstacle course on the Hidden Valley Trail Park built by students from the Ultra Lego Creators. What that group did was beyond my expectations after they brought the idea to me!
Of the 23 parks we have, most got some kind of a face lift. Make a goal of visiting all of the them!
What we are all waiting for is the new equipment at the playground by the ELC. Seven proposals were presented for and after more than 100 kids reviewed them at the open house, the staff and Park, Recreation and Natural Resources Commission made a recommendation to the city council who unanimously agreed so hopefully by fall we will see some action. We are sad to have had the fire but good will come out of it.
The generosity of the community will be displayed on a plaque noting donations from the Burnsville Lions Club ($100,000, who do their fundraising at McHughs), Cargill ($5,000), Palazzola family ($1,600), Savage Liquor Store Fund ($158,000), anonymous ($158) and insurance ($85,398).
We just learned that we received a grant for a Community Garden that will be ready for planting by residents in the early spring at Warren Butler Park. And while you are waiting for your garden to grow pitch a few horseshoes at the park — a little known treasure by most folks.
Just a word to the skateboard group who were temporarily moved this year but will have a new location and equipment next year: We are not ignoring you. If you want a swim nearby, remember that the city has an agreement for our residents to use the pools at Lifetime without a membership. I took my granddaughters there often and they loved the splash pad, lazy river and the big slide. A daily fee is only available to residents of Savage.
Summertime is construction time. County Road 42 is experiencing curb and gutter and mill and overlay work, neighborhood street projects are nearing an end and we just gave municipal consent to a two-year construction plan for a Highway 13 fly-over Dakota Avenue project to give relief to the Ports of Savage congestion and delays. While there was anticipation over a possible curling club at the farm by the water tower on CR 42, we are now going to see an apartment for seniors. They won’t even need a car at the location with everything around there. However if they do have a car an automotive business has been approved near the daycare and Hyvee.
More and more businesses choose Savage, including Song Tea and Poke, Dental Associates of Savage, Carrier HVAC, Holiday Station Stores and Caribou. Between Chadwick Park and the Allina Clinic, Serenity Clinic has been approved. Those decisions are difficult when neighbors are disappointed and the landowner has a right to develop when they follow the ordinances. On the 27/42 corner and down the road at the city hall campus, new monumental signs are being installed that reminds you, “hey, you are in Savage!” We also buried a time capsule at the city hall sign.
Speaking of my hometown, I am a member of the RCM — that is the regional council of mayors. We meet monthly and had been doing it for a year and a half and decided to have our first together meeting at a place where we could be in and outside. I said I have the place so we met at the ELC. Many were not aware of the Ports of Savage and since it was in May I had to tell them about Camp Savage and the documentary that was on PBS. Such a marvelous story and one that we did not learn about in our history lessons in school. Check out the story at the history marker on Highway 13 or at the Heritage Room at the Savage Public Library. A proud story for our city and state.
I also wanted to share what has been happening since our third Conversation on Race where we received recommendations to consider. Staff and council have participated in GARE training. We used a consultant to review our job descriptions and postings and made the recommended changes. Staff met with individuals for their ideas and the city council approved a REDI (race, equity, diversity and inclusion) task force that will develop guidelines on public inclusion for a commission (like our Planning Commission, Economic Development Commission and Park, Recreation, and Natural Resources Commission), that will advise the city council. These commissions are all represented by residents who volunteer to serve.
The city also updated our Disaster Plan (for tornadoes, floods, etc.) and completed the first phase of our Fire Department Plan with full time firefighters and paid on-call as of July 1. We had an open house for interested paid on-call firefighters and were gratified to have 15 residents inquire. We continue to support our police by hiring a new officer and promoting two others. We are a city that plans, not reacts.
Chief Seurer and I were gratified to attend the memorial vigil for Keegan Oyugi, the young man missing for two weeks. The stories and prayers were most inspirational and it was an honor to be with his parents and twin brother, his Minnesota friends from Crown College and the Minnesota Kenyan Association.