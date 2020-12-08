I’m back. The Pacer could not print my Around Town column once I filed for re-election until after the election. The occasional columns about the pandemic were part of my “Messages from the Mayor” printed on the City of Savage website. I have received a few emails asking when I would be writing about the good things in the city mixed with a little history. So here goes.
First of all, work has started on the stoplight at Dakota and Connelly Parkway!
Since March, when all of this started, the City of Savage has continued to host monthly blood drives at the request of the Red Cross. At our November drive, we had 36 donors present and collected 34 units. That has the ability to impact up to 102 lives. We also have dates scheduled for December and January. Thanks to residents for donating and many are first-time donors.
I had the honor of doing Ms. Mosey’s four virtual sixth-grade social studies classes at Eagle Ridge. I volunteer at many schools talking about the history of Savage, my job as your mayor, judging science fairs and reading to classes. Now I have a new respect for teachers and students after those online classes. The students were great as they listened, asked questions and even sent a “chat” to comment now and then. I also did a “what the mayor does” virtual chat with some cub scouts but that was a little more challenging.
I have been communicating with the owner of DryMate — a business on Highway 13 that has been in our city for many years. They have had recent publicity that needs to be noticed. They make mats and with the leftover material they make warm waterproof blankets to give to the homeless. And Whiskey Inferno delivered free hot turkey dinners to the police officers scheduled to work on Thanksgiving. And D. Fongs is providing free lunches to kids.
It goes on and on what the wonderful businesses and our residents do in our city. We are in a difficult time for our restaurants and bars so try to do takeout. I know that you are trying because as I drive around town I often see 10, 20 and even more cars lined up.
I have been thinking about some of the responses to our citizen survey that mentioned "doing something" about downtown. When I was growing up Savage was one square mile and now it is 17 square miles. We had a strip mall (believe it or not) with a grocery store, drug store, variety store and hardware store. A bakery with coffee, electrical store where our family bought its first TV, Dodge car dealer (I still drive Dodges), a bank, fire station, gas station, lumber yard, Art’s Café municipal liquor store (with a reputation that they poured them heavy) and a few bars. Not to mention two churches, Savage Elementary, Dr. Kuz and the dentist Dr. Yee.
Burnsville started growing and so did Savage so businesses moved away or up the hill. Today there is the Sunday (produce only) Farmers Market during the summer that draws people from all around the area. There are three senior apartments, our new mental health center and lots of restaurants starting with Iwok (I love the cashew chicken) in Plaza West going west Nutrition Shop, to Culver’s (great walleye dinners), El Loro (great margaritas), The Depot (Thai food), Neisens (music), American Legion (great weekend breakfasts), Buffalo Tap (great Rueben) to the Windmill — only open from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m., but great eggs benedict and hashbrowns.
Can’t forget the senior day care, Spanish day care, the baseball card shop, the gun shop, Ing Braiding, LaVonne music, Shana’s Dance, barbershop, laundromat, vacuum sales and repair, auto repair, Gopher Heating, All the Rage and Brass Peacock — the only unique gift shop and that is not all. Most home owned and unique. Oops I forgot Savage Surplus located in the Continental shops that is the buzz about town these days! Perhaps people are looking for boutiques but they are spread all over Savage.
Speaking of boutiques, I hope that you were among the over 1,400 people that viewed our virtual annual holiday tree lighting last week from the warmth of their home. I wore my “Hope it Snows” flashing lights scarf that I bought at Giggle Gals in Savage. Kat Perkins, singer/songwriter who's well known for her appearance on The Voice, sang a few songs before Santa and I did the countdown for the lighting.
My message was: Sincere wishes for a holiday unlike any other and one you will never forget. Love one another and share the blessing of this great time of year with everyone. Happy Holidays!