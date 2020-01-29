In all my 15 years of ministry, I have never been forwarded, clipped, or emailed an article as many times as this one: “Cottage Grove church to usher out gray-haired members in effort to attract more young parishioners.”
I have to hand it to the Pioneer Press, they did their job. They grabbed our attention and started almost every conversation I’ve had this week.
These conversations began with varying levels of disbelief and fury at such unjust ageism. One young adult parishioner sent me the link on Facebook, saying, "What a horrible idea!”
I’m grateful for this visceral reaction. It means we care about each other and might actually mean what we say in our baptism vows — that the church is open to people of all ages. For all the gray-haired folks out there, especially those who already feel pushed to the edges of social life and worth, know that we see you and want the joy and wisdom you bring to our lives — not to mention how you spoil our kids rotten.
Being new to the Minnesota Annual Conference (I just moved from Baltimore this summer), I do not know the history, context or people involved at Cottage Grove. What I do know is that any church trying to live out its values needs both support and accountability. I also know what a miracle it is to find a vibrant balance of both.
The governing book for us United Methodists explains it like this:
Support without accountability promotes moral weakness; accountability without support is a form of cruelty.
Offering support without accountability often means the church bends to the unhealthiest member. This sets the organization up for failure, to land in a world of moral weakness — watered-down purpose and surface-level work.
There is also this theological reversal that happens: Biblical discipleship is all about the sacrifices the church is called to make in order for everyone to have life and have it abundantly. The focus is on the other and their quality of life. This is the love and focus that took Christ to the cross, the love and focus that empowered people all around the world in all ages to die so that this promise of abundance had a fighting chance.
Yet so many churches expect newcomers to change to fit them while members give their tithes with the expectation that if I take care of you, you’ll take care of me. This reverses the Biblical focus on the other and their quality of life to the church’s comfort and quality of life. If people have lived in this reversal for a while, then any work to bring in accountability will feel violent — like unused muscles at the gym when New Year’s resolutions wake us up to how much we’ve let ourselves go.
Then there’s accountability without support — and its cruelty. Muscle pain from the gym can be a badge of pride, telling our coworkers we worked so hard we were barely able to get out of bed. It’s pain that’s productive and healthy, liberating our bodies to be their best. There is also the kind of pain that comes from being someone’s scapegoat — often the person or group that exhibits a symptom of the church’s illness or those who ask questions that point to that illness.
It is much easier to deal with a symptom, making it go away, than the tangle of the illness itself. Once again, choosing the latter often means the church is choosing its own comfort and quality of life, avoiding what is hard, messy and might require them to change. On this road, harm is not only done to the symptomatic scapegoat, but the system itself remains sick, ready for the exact same cycle to repeat with new scapegoats.
Whichever side churches err on — not enough support or not enough accountability — we cannot afford to exist only for our own needs and comfort. If we do, then all we are offering our communities is weakness or cruelty. So thank goodness mainline Protestant membership is declining. That means people are ready for something more and will not waste time on unhealthy silliness.
Finding the both/and of accountability and support has been one of the hardest parts of my faith journey, and of course the most rewarding. May these conversations, may this article, wake all of us church-folk up to prayer and action — strong enough to hold one another accountable to our values and loving enough to do so without scapegoating each other. May no one be run out; may our discipleship reversal end, and may we be something our communities need.