At Christmas time in the early 1950s, my Grandpa's store, in northern New Jersey, sold more than the usual tires and batteries. Back then, the tire business was very seasonal. Folks were not interested in buying new tires and things for their cars in winter. Oh, you might need a flat tire fixed on a cold December night, but the less-than-a-dollar repair wasn't going to put bread on the Lichtenberger table.
It was a time before large shopping malls, discount stores and online ordering. City dwellers relied on the local businesses for all their gift-giving needs. The neighborhood merchants were all too glad to provide the goods as their families' survival depended upon the income. (By the way, this is still true. Our local businesses need our support.)
To make it through the lean months, Grandpa stocked toys and holiday novelties in his store. Dolls and trains, illuminated plastic churches and Christmas decorations filled the shelves alongside the cans of oil, fan belts and automotive seat cushions.
The items came from the New York City wholesale distributors in the toy district along Ludlow Street. A few times a week, Grandpa would take his sons in his old Plymouth and drive into the city to restock the shelves. They would pack the car with boxes for resale.
On one of those trips, he discovered Brite Star tinsel in the basement of a wholesaler named Horowitz. It was a lucrative find; the first two cases sold quickly. Within the week he went back to Ludlow Street for more.
That year, Grandpa couldn't keep enough tinsel in stock. By the time Christmas Eve arrived, an unremembered number of cases had added many jingles to my merchant grandfather's cash register.
On Christmas Eve, items that didn't sell became a part of the Lichtenberger holiday cheer. When the store closed, the family's focus shifted from the front of the building to the back where they lived. It was time to decorate the tree with what remained of the tinsel and begin the festivities.
Throughout the 1950s and into the 1960s, tinsel was all the rage in North Jersey holiday bling. Brite Star Manufacturing, based in south Philadelphia, produced these thin strands of metal, which hung heavy on the branches of Christmas trees. Tinsel reflected the other lights of the decorated evergreens, creating a glittering beauty.
It was also toxic. The tinsel, made of lead, was poisonous and harmful if ingested, posing a health risk to children. Eventually, in 1972, the Food & Drug Administration worked with tinsel manufacturers and importers to stop lead-based tinsel sales. Although it was no longer available from Horowitz, Lichtenberger trees continued to bear tinsel for a few years more.
Plastic varieties of tinsel replaced the lead-based type. However, according to those who liked tinseled trees, they were poor substitutes for the "real" stuff. The newer product wasn't the same; it lacked the heft of the metallic version.
For years, my Uncle John, whose job it was to decorate the tree in the back of the tire store, lamented the loss of his beloved tinsel. I recall him even mocking the toxic holiday substance's discontinuation on account of poisoning children; those kids "who should know enough not to eat tinsel" ruined Christmas. When it came to his holiday traditions, Uncle John didn't like change.
That is probably true for most of us, at least at some level. Traditions are part of what makes the holidays special and bring a great deal of joy. There are foods we eat, and there are ways we decorate. We gather with certain people to do certain things. Although there are bound to be some variations and alterations, traditions are inescapable.
But what do you do when those traditions are toxic? What if the very things that bring us joy are also those things that pose a risk to our health and the well being of those we love? What then? Do we hang the lead-based tinsel regardless?
How do we observe the holidays during a pandemic? Do we change time-honored practices and traditions on account of safety concerns? Or, do we barge ahead and celebrate as usual?
As a Christian pastor, I look to the heart of my faith tradition for guidance. Love, as found in the life and ministry of Jesus, becomes a guiding light.
What is the loving choice? How do I respond to challenging circumstances in love through my words and actions? What sacrifices or changes might be necessary if I were truly to love my neighbor as myself? How do I love others when they don't see the world as I do? How should I respond when they make decisions and hold opinions so different from my own? The questions abound, as does the complexity of life!
It is not easy to wade through all these questions and their accompanying emotions. That said, this is an essential spiritual work for us to do. If we wish our lives to have lasting meaning and purpose, we need to seek alignment between our beliefs and actions. The way we celebrate needs to connect with what we celebrate.
Again — how do we observe these holidays in COVID time?
By the time you read this reflection, you will have answered this question for yourself and your family. It is not my place to judge the choices you made. We are all navigating these challenging times in the way that we feel is best.
Love invites me to wish you a blessed season and the turning of our calendars to welcome 2021. It is my prayer that your holiday time (whether that be a sacred or secular Christmas, Hannukah, Kwanza, winter solstice or Festivus) be as joyous as it can be this year. God knows we could all use a little love hanging on our trees.