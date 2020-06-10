Imagine that you are on a small watercraft in the middle of a familiar lake. It is early in the morning; perhaps you are fishing. With little notice, a deep and blinding fog settles around you. Within moments, you can no longer see the shoreline. All landmarks disappear. Unable to see much beyond your boat, you become disoriented.
That is how I have been feeling these days. The pandemic has obscured familiar markers, patterns and routines that usually orient my days and weeks. In some cases, these things exist no more; favorite coffee shops and restaurants have gone out of business. Other things have had to change so dramatically that they at best resemble what they were. Meetings happen on computer screens, and haircuts have turned into clinical procedures.
Also disorienting has been the life upheaval among graduates and their parents, teachers and students. My heart goes out to them and to those that lost their jobs and businesses. Around the globe, the future is uncertain for multitudes of people. Many lives needed to pause, redirect and postpone. For years to come, the disorientation caused by this virus will linger.
Let’s not forget the pain endured by those who lost loved ones either due to COVID or during this time. Their isolation from family and friends has intensified the grief process. Pray for them and for those who tend to the sick and dying. God give them all the strength and courage that is needed.
As if the pandemic wasn’t enough to disorient, the experience of civil unrest in our backyard caused by generations of racial injustice is disturbing. The fires set in anger and windows broken in rage reveal that all is not nice in Minnesota.
Racism is an insidious crime against humanity. It hides behind the facade of respectability and deep within systems. White privilege blinds folks to the microaggressions, indignities, prejudices and overt acts of violence that people of color face regularly.
The eighth-century-B.C.E. prophet Micah wrote during a time of great distress. The poor and powerless suffered great injustices. The future was bleak. Fogs of disorientation surrounded God’s people.
Micah called the people to seek justice as a path to shalom. Shalom is the Hebrew word for peace, but it means much more than an end to conflict and tension. Shalom is about wholeness and people being in right-relationship with each other and the rest of creation.
One cannot know shalom without knowing justice. Justice respects and honors all human life as precious. Where life breaks apart and lies wasted, justice seeks balance and healing.
Never passive, justice corrects corrupted individuals and communities with fairness that all can experience and expect. Throughout the Bible, especially in the prophetic books and the ministry of Jesus, God’s word invites repentance, a turning toward justice and shalom.
How do we get there?
Micah says, “(God) has told you, O mortal, what is good; and what does the Lord require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God?” (Micah 6:8).
Do justice. It is a command that involves breaking down the barriers that keep us from others. A great place to start is recognizing that our privilege, position and power gives us choices where others have none. Being aware of the imbalance chips away at the illusion that what we have is entirely of our doing. It is sobering to think that we are the benefactors of unbalanced scales.
A pastor friend suggested that we could benefit a great deal from listening to the experiences of those who are different from ourselves. Instead of speaking, which often leads to defending, we need to hear what others have to say. Hear the voice of those who share uncomfortable truths.
Love kindness. Our divisive political environment has encouraged nasty behavior. We lash out at those with whom we do not agree. “Unfriend” is an action quickly taken against others. Sadly, kindness can be in short supply.
To love kindness is to prize it above our rash reactions and tendencies. When you love something, you hold it close and allow it to strengthen you with the joy it contains. It is human nature to seek those things which we love.
Once again, kindness involves our words and actions. What we say and how we behave towards others makes a difference. Being kind builds and deepens relationships among family, friends and strangers.
Walk humbly with your God. Micah’s third directive is the spiritual glue that holds it all together. Humility acknowledges that life is out of our control. We are broken and don’t have all the answers. Disorientation is part of our human condition, and our smarts, strength and wealth will never make it go away. Humility looks for wisdom beyond ourselves.
Walking humbly with God is a prayer-filled practice of seeking God’s guidance. Although we might be disoriented, we can trust in God’s path that leads toward life.
Do justice, love kindness, and walk humbly with God. In disoriented times, Micah’s ancient words allow us to re-orient ourselves. These lasting truths and practices provide a way to pass through the fog. Not only that, but they also contribute to the fog’s lifting.