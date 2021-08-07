I think I might need to replace the rug we have in the garage that sits in front of the door leading into the house. It’s not that it is worn out or anything. It looks to be holding up just fine. The problem is that it does what it is supposed to do too well!
The rug is like a magnet for catching and holding grass, leaves and dirt so that they don’t get tracked into the house. The downside is that once the grass and the like get into the fibers of the rug there is no getting them out. If you take a broom to it to get the job done you’ll be there all day! Cut the time in half with a shop vac but to do it right you almost need to hose the rug down and scrub it on a daily basis.
Our brains are similar to this rug actually. They are wired to hold negative experiences the same way the fibers of the rug are designed to catch the grass and not readily release them. Now there is a good reason for our brain working that way. The default brain function of imprinting the negative and the dangerous has allowed humans to grow and adapt readily to threats through the evolutionary process.
By holding onto the negative, our brains can quickly identify the threat the next time it appears. But this negative experience default creates one of the challenges we face in trying to live a fulfilling and positive daily life. Left unchecked, the garage rug that we call our brain will naturally retain the negative while the positive has no natural fiber on which to cling.
Before we had the neuroscience to attest to this stickiness of negativity, wise spiritual sages developed disciples to overcome this penchant for negativity. It’s not a difficult practice. It involves making a commitment to taking some time at the end of your day to prayerfully reflect on the day you just lived and marking the day with gratitude and contemplation. This practice of reviewing your day might look something like this:
First, take some time at the close of the day to consider with wonder, honesty and curiosity where God was at work in your life during the day. Where did I experience God? Where did I miss seeing God’s presence? What filled my spirit and what inspired me?
Second, take some time to give thanks to God for the day. Open the floodgates and allow the little things to permeate your prayer; laughter, nature, a good conversation, that amazing cup of coffee or that new song that has taken up residence in your being. Give thanks for it all!
Third, reflect on how the day unfolded and the situations you experienced. Give yourself some grace and allow the negative to provide it’s lesson and then let it go. Reflect and give thanks for the constructive opportunities you had to grow in faith and in love.
Lastly, take a moment to re-posture yourself for the new day that will meet you tomorrow. Center yourself in the rest and recharge that awaits in a good night of sleep and pray to be granted fresh eyes to see the world anew when you awaken.
A couple tips as you work to rid and keep your garage-rug-brain free of debris. First, don’t worry about doing the steps right, just do them and allow space for growth and change. Second, give yourself and others a heaping full portion of grace in reviewing your day. And lastly, for best results engage this as a discipline over a period of time.
Like most spiritual practices, this practice builds on itself through repetition in a cumulative manner. It is in engaging over time that our default stickiness of negativity gives way to our intent around gratitude and thanks.