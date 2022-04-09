Ending racism in America is a widely supported mission. Americans who despise this mission, embracing racist ideology, seem to comprise a dwindling minority.
Some would dispute this assertion, insisting that all majority members are racist by mere virtue of their majority status. The ultimate resolution envisioned by those who champion this dogma is impossible to determine.
Limiting the conversation to people convinced that racism is a matter of the heart — a matter every human being chooses to embrace or chooses to reject as morally evil — the question arises as to how best to root out racism. The temptation in answering this question is to aim too small to solve anything big. In a manner of speaking, we are tempted to throw rocks at the fruit or racism rather than to sever the poisonous root of unloving hatred.
Racial hatred is a concerning reality, as are the discriminatory actions and policies it fuels. But our culture’s prevailing method of assault against racism — heated rhetoric and cold policies — does little to address the root cause. Unloving hatred for one’s fellow human being flows more deeply in the human heart than anything that could qualify as racism.
Hatred can rear its head anytime we encounter someone unlike us. Hatred can flow with equal furor toward people who are just like us, often because they are just like us. In the first case, hatred is driven by reactionary fear of people dissimilar to us. In the second case, hatred is driven by envy of people who are like us — people with whom we compete for the same space. Neither form of hatred is less virtuous than the other.
Do white people hate Black people because they are Black? Some do. But more significantly, whites hate Blacks because whites hate people. Whites hate whites, too, often to a degree that could not possibly be intensified by changing the hated person’s ethnicity. Just as certainly Blacks hate Blacks, Asians hate Asians, Hispanics hate Hispanics, and so on. Racist hatred is certainly a thing, but it’s a relatively narrow slice of the whole.
On a global scale, across the ages, perhaps nothing exposes the hatred that is so deeply seated in human hearts more poignantly than war. Sometimes the atrocities of war are committed along racial lines. At other times this is not the case. Sometimes these conflicts are explicable. At other times they are anything but. It is especially the inexplicable atrocities of war that force us to look deeper into the human soul than racism requires.
In June of 1941 local authorities in the town of Jedwabne, Poland, met with occupying German military officers. Unsolicited and unprovoked, the locals informed the Germans they were prepared to follow the Nazi policy regarding the Jewish population of their small town.
The bemused German officers suggested killing one Jewish family from each profession. Jedwabne’s mayor assured the officers the town could do better than that. On a designated day, townspeople and area farmers gathered in the town, ostensibly to enjoy the diversion of a village fair.
Once gathered, citizens began slaughtering their Jewish neighbors with whom they had lived peaceably. German troops stood by, some providing advice on methods to enhance the torments of the dying. The majority of the victims were burned alive in a barn. Children were skewered with pitchforks and tossed onto the smoldering coals of the barn. Only 12 of 1,600 Jewish citizens survived.
Why did this happen? Historians have determined the motivation was not plunder, political expediency, submission to German propaganda, nor Polish nationalism. Having carefully researched the atrocity, and drawing from NYU professor Dr. Jan Gross’ book “Neighbors,” political analyst George Will concluded: “At bottom, the explanation is not in this or that national history but in humanity as it so easily becomes when severed from social restraints.”
Will cites philosopher Eric Voegelin’s studied observation that upstanding people who prosper within healthy societal structures often lose their moral compass when those structures collapse. “Why did half a Polish town murder the other half,” Will asks? “Because it was permitted. Because they could” (Newsweek, July 9, 2001).
Racially motivated hatred is merely one evil fruit of a deeper moral corruption — a corruption that does not produce one kind of poisonous fruit but many. Nor are its effects isolated to the hearts of a few broken people. These deep roots feed all manner of hatred within families and communities, and between nations. Does not the historical record reveal that no matter how zealously we preach love and peace, warring hatred persists at every level, in every age?
Racial hatred cannot be eliminated by throwing rocks at fruit. The deeper root of unloving hatred must be severed. Rhetoric and policies will not suffice. Only the intervention of a God of reconciling power will avail (Romans 5:6-11; Galatians 3:23-28; Ephesians 2:1-22).