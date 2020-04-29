“Be kind, for everyone you meet is fighting a hard battle.” –John Watson, also known as Ian MacLaren.
Never has this quote been truer.
We are all facing the unique pressures of abrupt changes as well as the collective uncertainty of whether we will ever be able to return to normal life. Those uncertainties and pressures are quite capable of creating problems with anxiety and depression or making already existing problems worse.
So let’s be kind and gentle — and start with ourselves.
Recognize that you are coping with an unprecedented situation. Loss of income, employment, social connections and concern about illness are significant stressors, and feeling anxious, sad, worried, frustrated, angry, hopeless or any number of emotional responses is to be expected.
One way to be gentle with yourself is to have reasonable expectations. Getting through the hour, day or week is an acceptable goal at this point.
You do not have to develop an Instagram-worthy hobby. You do not have to participate in every single video call. It is OK if your children don’t have a seven-hour structured learning day with meticulously researched projects and crafts.
Focus on meeting your and your family’s basic needs, and acknowledge that keeping everyone safe and healthy is an important and sufficient goal.
Next, take that gentleness you offered yourself and extend it to others. Recognize that everyone else is under stress, too — and may not be presenting as their best selves in any particular interaction. Give people the benefit of the doubt. Assume the best.
Most importantly, ask for help. It’s something we all need, anyways, let alone during a global pandemic. We celebrate the silver lining that access to online, video and phone forms of therapy and mental health supports has never been more widely available. Therapists are adapting their services for telehealth modes, including phone calls, video calls and texting.
If you are in crisis and need immediate help, call the national crisis hotline, 1-800-273-8255, or text HOME to 741741. There is a Minnesota hotline at 800-862-1799 or by email at helpline@mentalhealthmn.org.
If you need help, but it’s not a crisis, start by asking your health insurance for a list of participating providers, or check to see if your employer has an employee assistance program — even if you are furloughed. NAMI Scott County has a line at 651-288-0400, or you can text “Support” to 85511. Additional Minnesota resources are available at mentalhealtthmn.org and from NAMI Scott County, namiscottcounty.weebly.com.
Many of us know NAMI through our Mayor Janet Williams, and we share her respect and passion for the organization.
Preventative measures: We all know them, and we’re still listing them because they really do help. In the theme of gentleness, though, just pick one part of one item below for one week.
Exercise, even if it’s only standing outside or five minutes of stretching.
News coverage: Limit! Pick a set amount of time and specific, well-sourced resources. Yes to staying informed, no to emotional spirals from constant scrolling.
Alcohol and junk food: portion control! Yes to enjoying their short-term endorphin boost while limiting their long-term increases in feelings of anxiety and depression.
Stay socially connected, with adjusted expectations. Zoom happy hours, phone calls and online trivia games will not be exact replacements for your previous social interactions, and expecting them to function the same can generate more frustration, leading to withdrawal and isolation. Instead, treat these resources as new tools, and experiment with what kinds of connections work best for you.
Seek out ways to help others. Reach out to neighbors if you are healthy and able to do tasks like yard work or running errands for someone who may not be able to. Make calls or write to someone who might be isolated. Many in-person opportunities are limited for volunteering, but if you have money to donate or are able to contribute items such as cloth face masks, these can be invaluable to organizations that are on the front lines of pandemic responses.
Keep a schedule. For many of us, the pandemic restrictions have completely upended our previous routine, which is disorienting and stressful in and of itself. But as much as possible, try to keep a similar routine of sleeping, exercise, eating and working. If the same schedule is not possible, establish a new one, but as much as possible keep it consistent.
And remember, be kind, for everyone you meet is fighting a hard battle. Stay safe, Savage.