I am not a big believer in New Year’s resolutions. All too often we make too many goals and don’t have a plan of action on how to get there. Without the path, motivation is lost, and our intentions are put on the back burner.
A wise man once told me that the only way to get what you want is through persistent daily action toward your goal. It is far better to make one or two goals and then create small steps that will bring you closer to what you want.
However, before you can reach any goal you must realize this: “Today I want you to become aware that you already possess all the inner wisdom, strength, and creativity needed to make your dreams come true," as Sarah Ban Breathnach said in her book "Simple Abundance."
Awareness is so important because if you do not realize something is possible, it is impossible to change it; once aware, you have power to make changes. If you want to achieve your dreams, reach your goals or improve your well-being, you must first know you have the power to do it.
What if this year the focus is on being rather than doing so much? Here are few ideas that might help you to recognize that you have the power inside of you.
Develop a worthiness mindset: How might your life be different if you believed you were good enough? Choose to begin to look at yourself as deserving everything good life has to offer.
Understand that perspective is an essential life skill: Many times, we get find ourselves stuck in only way of thinking, our own. When you find yourself in this place, try to step out of yourself and look at it from someone else’s perspective. I can assure you your situation will look different.
Imagine the best story for your life: When it comes to ourselves, we often make the most negative and critical assessment of our life and assume it is the only truth.
I urge you to think about the most positive and generous response you can make for your life and then begin believing that anything is possible. Do you have to see it to believe it, or can you believe until you see it?
Take time to be still: Stop and listen to the voice of God working in your life. Be still, and know God is here.
Who you are and who you are becoming is a journey, and with small steps you will be able to achieve everything you believe you can. My advice is to start with something easy that you would like to change, then ask yourself what small change you could make that would get you closer to what you want. Remember this is a process that takes time and attention as well as an intention.
Blessings in your journey.