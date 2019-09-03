This is probably not news to you, but Americans are at an all-time high when it comes to stress, worry, and anger. It has been said that if you want to gauge the emotional climate, look at what is happening locally and nationally; is it any wonder we feel this way?
Watching the news on any given night offers more anxiety and things to worry about than it does hope. The 2018 Gallup Global Emotions Report found about 55% of Americans felt stressed about their lives, a record. People are feeling anxious, stressed or angry about the state of the things.
Unfortunately, we don’t come with a guidebook that can help us maneuver through these emotions.
Where do you turn for help when things get overwhelming? I know for many, turning to faith in God is an important way to deal with the stress and uncertainly of the world. This is a favorite Bible verse that I like: “May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit," Romans 15:13.
Over time, I have also learned that in addition to having a strong faith, you must also act on your own behalf to improve your situation. Our ability to face stress, worry and anger allows us make decisions about daily living and look beyond current circumstances and foster joy. This is our greatest asset.
For many, it is not automatic to see joy when things are hard; it is something that needs to be practiced by:
- Make a daily intention to invite joy into your life.
- Give yourself time to play and to do the things that make you happy.
- Express gratitude on a regular basis for the goodness that is in your life, including those who love and support you.
- Choose to look at life with a sense of awe and the wonder of a child.
- Connect regularly God and practice your faith.
- Send blessings to anything that is causing you discomfort, and refuse to carry any anger by taking steps to resolve it.
- Acknowledge and connect to the light that is within you, and allow that to flow from you out into the world.
- Expect the miraculous to happen.
It is easy to get stuck in the hard places of life. However, it is with faith and awareness that we have the knowledge to choose to practice ways that helps us move past stress and into cultivating joy.
Wishing you joy in your life!