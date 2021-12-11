What should a church do when well-loved art causes new pain? In the last few years, personal accusations against popular church musicians, authors, media creators and artists have rocked faith communities around the country. Public allegations of sexual, emotional, and physical abuse brought against church leaders has multiplied the impact of religious trauma that in previous generations, prior to the internet, were local stories and often appeared as an isolated, local events.
In one nationally discussed story, a well-loved church composer has recently been accused of misconduct over many years against women involved in his music ministry. No criminal or civil charges have been brought in this case. Yet as these accusations have piled up, at least 10 Catholic dioceses, several Catholic colleges, and other institutions, including the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA), have taken the step to urge their congregations to stop using his music.
Religious trauma is a personally devastating experience, involving personal and emotional injury and often life-long injury to the experience of God, worthiness as a person and member of a faith community. What was once a powerful place and experience of belonging to something holy and sacred can turn into a life-long experience of shame, anger, and spiritual pain.
Taking credible accusations against church leaders seriously is an important step for religious authorities to take, considering the generations of time during which church hierarchies routinely protected the (usually male) abuser and dismissed the (child, female) victims. It is too late to protect the victims of the past, but new laws mandating reporting by clergy as well as a willingness of victims to speak out to the media and law enforcement has helped change the experience of victims in the future.
While these allegations continue to roil around our lives as faith communities, two questions remain for me about the continuing use of religious music or art in the face of such allegations.
One: can a person of faith, aware of the allegations against an artist, still use the art – music, for example – in private devotion and personal use without some kind of moral betrayal?
And two: can a leader or musician, aware again of allegations against the artist, ethically assist small congregations who would like to use these art works, such as a hymn or hand-made pottery, in personal settings such as weddings, private baptisms, home communions or funeral services? What would you do in situations like these?
I believe the answer to both questions is yes.
To eliminate the artist’s works in the context of public worship is the right and good thing to do. It protects the victims of past misconduct from being retraumatized during community worship. Public advocacy for victims now signals support in the future and belated support for those abused by church leadership in the past.
At the same time, individuals can choose to separate the art from the artist if the art has that kind of power in their own lives, distinct from the person. Many of us have done so for generations without ever knowing that is what we have done. Church worship spaces have been full of altars, hymnals, stained glass, communion ware, pulpit bibles, brass candlesticks, and baptismal fonts given or created by men and women, known only to a few, who were abusive, violent, racist, and brutal.
If any church art, whether music, jewelry, furniture or photography, poetry, paintings, literature, or dance, is sufficiently beautiful apart from its human creator, it will stand on its own with or without our approval. What a great tragedy that we humans are capable of such sublime beauty all the while behaving in selfish, harmful ways, and must spend huge emotional energy deciding how to deal with that paradox. Such is the human mystery, and the deep need we all have for personal safety and wellbeing in our religious experience.