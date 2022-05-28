With a steaming hot cup of coffee in hand, I sit on my back deck and enjoy the morning. The rising sun brightens through the trees. Songbirds, hidden in the canopy of the trees, serenade with piercing shrills while geese honk in the distance. It is music not only to my ears but also to my soul.
I’m glad that winter has finally exited and the green seasons have arrived. It wasn’t all that long ago when the oaks and maples were bare and the migratory birds were soaking up the sun elsewhere. This year, there was a harshness to the cold. To me, it seemed to be the winter that outstayed its welcome.
Consequently, I am grateful for the arrival of warmer weather, green leaves and avian chatter. With my sunglasses and sunhat dug out of storage, I’m ready for what lies ahead.
As I enjoy the freshness of another spring, I am reminded of the blessing of changing seasons that we experience living in a northern climate. Each year, nature’s cycle of winter, spring, summer, and fall illustrates a pattern of perpetual change that serves as the landscape for our lives. There is a motion and a movement that is never stagnant.
I don’t know about you, but as the seasons accumulate in my life, I find myself more resistant to change. I like things the way they were or are. There are ruts that I’ve fallen into that are deeper than the ones left by the pioneers who headed west in their Conestoga wagons. Even the parts of life that are less than ideal offer familiarity which seems better than the unknown.
And yet, this is a rather unnatural way of living. It is foolish to spurn change. Imagine what would happen to that oak in the backyard that refused to put forth leaves. There is a word for such behavior — “dead.”
Change offers opportunities for us to grow. Even though not all change is for the better, as we confront, adapt and slog through situations, we can discover and learn new things about ourselves, others, and the world that God made. Our spirits develop resilience through sorrows and joys alike. There is a potential for our relationship with God (and others) to expand as we trust and interact through changing circumstances.
Prayer is an essential spiritual practice that can help us navigate both wanted and unwanted change. Whether we use prepared words from a book, the unscripted words of our heart, or enter into silent contemplation, taking time to pray gives a needed pause. It allows us to take a breath (literally and metaphorically).
Instead of just rolling along in the rut, or getting caught in the chaos of uncertainty, prayer intentionally takes a step back, allowing for faith and reflection to catch up. It grounds us in our primary relationship with our Creator and reorients us toward others. A regular prayer practice assures us that no matter how the landscape alters, we are never alone. God, ever faithful and steadfast, remains close at hand to guide and strengthen us along the way.
As I wake up to a new day, I pause. The melody of dozens of birds provides a sacred accompaniment to my thoughts. What will this day become? What decisions does it hold? Will I have courage enough to exit the patterns that no longer bring life? Will joy or sorrow have the loudest say? What place will kindness occupy? Will I receive what comes with both hands? I wonder as I welcome a day that is yet to be in a time that is ever changing.
At the start of each day, what would it mean for us all to prayerfully welcome change? Of course, a lot of what changes in our lives is beyond our control in the first place and will happen regardless of our opposition. But, what if we embraced it with an open spirit and recognized its potential as a gift? What if we anticipated our growth as children of God as an outcome as we head into the unknown?