The Great Seal of the United States bears the Latin phrase “E Pluribus Unum,” meaning “out of the many, one.” In 1776 it championed the union of the separate American colonies, a union severely tested during the War between the States. One may wonder if our union is as close to cracking apart today as it was then. Might the Great Seal soon read “E Pluribus Duo,” in reference to so-called red and blue states?

My interest here is not political, but rather to identify what underlies the sharp divisions of which the red/blue distinction is merely one manifestation. While an article of this brevity could never untangle the complexities of the ethical divide roiling our nation, “The Rise and Triumph of the Modern Self,” by Carl R. Trueman, does just that. Here I distill a few key concepts from this masterful book.

Rev. Dan Miller is a pastor at Eden Baptist Church in Burnsville and can be contacted at www.edenbaptist.org. He is one of several area pastors who write for Spiritual Reflections.

