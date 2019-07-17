I saw a wonderful human interest piece on a Sunday news program a few weeks ago involving a widow from Alabama who entered a barbecue restaurant by herself in her hometown. She was followed into the restaurant by three young adult men who sat at a nearby table. One of the young men glanced over to the woman eating by herself and thought to himself how much he hated to eat alone. So he got up and engaged the woman in conversation and then asked her if he and his friends could join her for dinner, to which she readily agreed.
In an interview with the reporter, the young man said something to the effect of that he knew he's not the smartest person in the world and certainly not the richest or most powerful, but he knew that he wanted to do good in this world and in this moment knew that asking to join Miss Elinor for dinner was something he could do. So he did.
I know I get overwhelmed by many things in our country and in our world: climate change, the lack of affordable housing for families, the refugee crisis and the regions of the world rife with violence. I was struck by the wisdom of this young man. He knew that he could do something in this situation, and he acted upon that inspiration.
My sister told me several years ago that her parish in Missouri was struggling to raise money to build a new church and had hit several obstacles. The parish needed an infusion of positive energy, and the pastor asked my sister and a few other ladies in leadership in the parish to plan a Ladies Day Fair. It would be an event that would bring people together, a day to encourage and inspire as well as celebrate the many good things happening in their parish.
My sister asked to look at the parish archives and discovered the story of how the original parish church had burned to the ground in a fire and the needed funds seemed an insurmountable goal. Several of the ladies of the parish came up with the idea of serving lunches to the vendors who came to their town on Wednesdays. These ladies didn’t raise enough money to build a new church, but their act of generosity inspired others to do what they could to help raise the needed funds.
The wisdom of these dedicated church women and the young man to take a chance and do what they could do reminds all of us that every day presents opportunities to make the world a kinder and better place. We only need to gather our courage and to act.