The key to escaping a dangerous situation is to find a pathway of possibility through peril, summon up enough courage, and move swiftly in that direction. It takes faith and strength to push through fears. Sometimes we make it, and sometimes we find ourselves further in the proverbial pit.
A few years ago, my family traveled to the Grand Canyon for vacation. We decided to hike down the Bright Angel Trail to Indian Gardens, an oasis about halfway between the canyon’s rim and the Colorado River. It was a 4.5-mile, one-way trek descending 3,000 feet into the Grand Canyon.
Since the plan was to make the arduous hike down and back up in a day, we got an early start. Before the first light of day snaked its way through the canyon, we were on the trail. As we made it to the first switchback, the morning greeted us with a freshness to match our enthusiasm. Down. Down. We descended the same route used by the mules (and those who were wise to take them).
Canyon hiking presents unique challenges. By the first rest house at the mile-and-a-half point, my knees were already feeling the strain of the descent. Although you might think walking downhill is easy, it puts a lot of pressure on your knees and legs. Gravity may keep us attached to the planet, but otherwise, it is not friendly as you drop in elevation.
Little by little, turn by turn, step by step, we made our way downward. It was mid-day by the time we reached our destination. With the sun directly overhead, we were grateful for the shade of the trees and the coolness of a babbling stream at Indian Gardens. For almost two hours, we took refuge at the oasis. Our strength renewed as we rested.
That was good because the other challenge that canyon hiking poses is the in-escapable maxim; what goes down must come up. High above our heads (3,000 feet) was the rim. We needed to climb out of a colossal pit.
I have found that when faced with such an overwhelming task, it is best to start in and approach it in small bits. Instead of thinking about the steep miles ahead, I fixed my sights on the nearest 1,000 feet. In that manner, we plodded our way upwards.
We frequently stopped to catch our breath, hydrate and enjoy the vista. At every point along the way, the scenery was spectacular. What a privilege it was to have beauty surround us. More than once, I offered my praise to God the Creator.
At the pace we traveled, the day whittled away. From its apogee, the sun started to settle in the sky. Before our planet’s star disappeared behind the rocks that loomed overhead, ominous clouds covered it. You could see the energy pulse in the grayish-purple overcast.
According to the literature I read in the visitor’s center, lightning strikes at the Grand Canyon are dangerous and regular events in the summer months. Around the time of our trip, an Australian hiker died after being hit by lightning.
Although we were close to reaching the top of the rim, it was still over a mile away. The sheer canyon wall offered no protection from the thunder and lightning above. We were out in the open, in a dangerous spot, with few options. As the sky illuminated and thundered, I counted out the interval between the sound and light to estimate our distance to the threat. With each successive boom and flash, the storm was gaining on us. We forgot our exhaustion as we quickened our pace. We needed to get out of the open as soon as we could.
Three-quarters of a mile from the rim was a hand-carved through the rock. Streak... boom. We raced to the shelter it offered. Finally, we made it and joined the other hikers who had a similar idea.
From the safety of our rock cover, we watched the celestial light show. In its own right, nature’s electric fury possessed a wild beauty unrivaled by any pyrotechnic display. We waited in that sheltered place until the storm passed. Catching my breath, I offered a prayer of thanks for our escape from harm’s way.
Reflecting on our scary exit from the canyon, I remain grateful we made it to safety. I imagine feeling like the disciples did after Jesus rebuked the wind and waves, saving them from a fierce windstorm. They were in awe and wonder — glad to be safe upon calm waters again.
When storms, both physical and metaphoric, come upon us, they can overwhelm us. Amid such perils, we can easily find ourselves overcome with fear. Our courage and resolve can fail.
It is at times such as those that faith is invaluable. There is something indomitable about the spirit that lies within us. As a Christian preacher and teacher, I understand such spiritual strength as the work of God’s spirit in our lives. Borne by the very breath that we take, the Holy Spirit interacts with all living creatures. Life comes as a gift from the Creator that moves in a generative direction.
When we place our trust in God, we align our faith with the force that brings about new life. It is a hope-filled action, and it generates needed courage. We stand to face what threatens us because we believe that ultimately life will win out. Even if we lose or stumble in the process, we can rest in things bigger than ourselves. We might not always escape trouble, but through faith, we will remain connected to the source of all life as we go through perils and possibilities unknown.