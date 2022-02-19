I’ve been paying attention to sunrises and sunsets more lately. Now this new attentiveness could be because a friend on Facebook keeps posting amazing sunrise pictures and seeing those posted pictures has impelled me into a new practice of paying attention to the sun’s rising and falling.
Or it could just be a matter of proximity and sleep habits, as I find myself up earlier in the day and able to see the sun come up more readily and outside more often in the evening as it goes down.
If I am perfectly honest, I’m inclined to think that with all the death from COVID-19, and a friend who is nearing entering hospice, the value of each day that we have breath and life has given me pause; and marking the start and finish to each day has gained a significance beyond the aesthetic.
Whatever has brought me here, I’m grateful for my newfound appreciation of the meaning enriched beauty of the oft unnoticed sun coming up and going down each day.
Like so many things in life, it’s the dramatic, get the camera out sunrises and sunsets that get the most attention and notice. You know the ones, the sunrises and sunsets that via the viewer’s eye and email make it onto the local newscast now and again. They dazzle and inspire us with their stunning splendor.
But there is a deeper dancing beauty to the faithful sunrises and sunsets that happen behind the haze of a cloudy morning or evening. They whisper to us to look closer and go deeper into the emerging day at hand or to relish the rest and peace in the approaching evening.
It is from these (literal) everyday sunrises and sunsets that I have learned the greatest lesson: the only sunrises and sunsets that are the same are the ones I neglected to notice and appreciate.
If I put in the effort to see, I will see the beauty and the uniqueness of a sunrise or sunset that will never be known and experienced in the same way. The clouds will never align just as they are right now with the sun on the horizon in just that spot with a tint of this exact mix of color. The warming or waning heat radiating from the sun on my face at this precise moment is here as a unique gift unlike any other should I care to welcome, engage and experience it.
Perhaps this is my sunrise and sunset “Both Sides Now” moment. Or my “swiftly fly the years” Tevye and Golde moment. Or maybe it is more than that. Maybe it’s a steppingstone invitation into the practice of seeing every person like the divine gift of another beautiful and unique sunrise and sunset.