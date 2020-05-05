It may miss the mark to call the current pandemic a nightmare. Nightmares are frightening and imaginary. The pandemic that continues to constrict our freedoms is not frightening for many nor imaginary for any. Those dissimilarities aside, it all seems nightmarish enough.
Indeed, our world has been upended. Coupled to the attendant disorientation is the concern that life as we knew it just two months ago is forever gone. Perhaps all will return to normal and this pandemic will have the cumulative effect of a bad dream — shake it off, and get on with life. From today’s standpoint that seems more optimistic than realistic.
In the new normal awaiting us, our nation may need to reacquaint itself with death as a roommate more than a periodic visitor. I say reacquaint because modern science has distanced us from past centuries when “the plague” was a way of life. People dying in droves was normal. We rightly resist any notion of a return to such a world, but we may have little choice.
With respect to that choice, it is stunning to watch the systematic demolition of our society — socially, psychologically, educationally, economically, spiritually — in pursuit of a world wherein death by plague is not commonplace. We must certainly take aggressive precautions in order to protect lives. Then again, fear of elevated mortality rates can spook us into subjecting every other form of societal flourishing to a wrecking ball.
No one knows how this will all end or if it will end. No one knows if the measures taken to combat the virus will, in retrospect, prove wise or foolish, helpful or destructive. Will China’s approach prove best and Sweden’s, worst, or the other way around? Perhaps vaccines will eventually eliminate this virus. Perhaps more viruses will arise, and death by plague will become a way of life. None of us knows, nor should any of us pretend we do.
What we can safely conclude is that our society is wholly committed to protect life and lung in this pandemic. That is commendable. It is less certain that the official response, as far as one exists, is equally calibrated to promote social, psychological, educational and economic flourishing.
Will the level of damage inflicted on these essential aspects of human flourishing result in a win? Are we prepared to calculate the societal cost of shuttered schools and canceled athletic seasons, graduations and internships? Are we prepared to quantify the pain suffered by bankruptcy, lost jobs, diminished pay, mind-numbing boredom, abject loneliness, the surge in addictive behaviors, the stigmatization of human touch or the extinguishing of vibrant facial expressions behind masks?
Physical health is only one form of human well-being under attack, and skillful triage is imperative.
That triage must calculate the crucial role spiritual health plays in human flourishing as well. The strategy of resistance to the new coronavirus in support of physical well-being has included the shuttering of church buildings, synagogues, mosques, temples and spiritual centers. The cost of this approach to human flourishing is sufficiently low to commend it as necessary in the eyes of our governing authorities. They have a tough job. It’s no easy call.
However, in taking this tack, they treat worship as non-essential health care, if not entertainment. For the Christian church I serve, gathered worship is no mere right provided by the Constitution. It is the very essence of what the church is — of who we are as followers of Christ.
The gathering of the church is the assemblage of a spiritual family of brothers and sisters who worship one Father. The psychological effect of not meeting, then, varies little from the government telling me I can no longer see my children. The gathering of the church is also the primary and vital occasion in which the faithful receive the spiritual food of God’s word.
As a community we hear God’s counsel concerning how to live. Our souls are nourished in faith, hope and love. We are challenged to serve others. We assemble to edify one another through words of encouragement, prayers and communion. While I cannot fill in the blanks for the Jewish faith, for Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs etc., I stand in solidarity with them in defense of a human being’s freedom to gather for worship in communion with others.
Those who classify church gatherings with nonessential entertainment do not understand the nature of the church. Those who posit that spirituality can be quarantined at home do not grasp that private worship finds its full expression in gathered worship.
As our governing authorities apply societal triage to this pandemic, I pray earnestly for their wisdom. I also pray they recognize that if home improvement stores are essential business, so is the worship of the living Christ. If groceries provide essential community services to which all must have access, so do churches who provide spiritual food for hungry souls.