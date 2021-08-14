We are disaster weary. Fires across Canada and the far west burn millions of acres, billowing smoke into an already chronically stressed atmosphere. Despite hopes that vaccines would solve our greatest challenges with COVID, millions around the world still wait for shots, a large portion of Americans won’t get one and the virus circulates, continuing to change.
We hope for rain as drought conditions make water shortages critical in nearly every region, while other areas deal with record flooding and erosion. I am struggling to maintain my optimism; I worry more and more about my children’s economic and social futures.
While we have our own set of frightening global circumstances, generations before us had to deal with their own unique political, economic and natural disasters. Human beings have always turned to their faith in a higher order, a divine Creator power, for help, for solutions, for support in times of severe stress, and Christians have sought comfort in the history, images and teachings of the faith.
One particular theme in Christian stress literature is the “end times,” imagining how God might create a final intervention in the natural order, making right all that makes human life so difficult. There have been more than a dozen major Christian theories about those final days through the years, some with dramatic battles between good and evil, others with a “rapture” of the righteous, some with the establishment of heaven on earth.
In these anxious times, a different theological trend has flourished online and in huge megachurches in America. It’s a brand of faith that declares that God is mostly known in gaining wealth, status, security and earthly possessions. This God blesses men and women when they follow the complimentary gender roles described in parts of the Bible and establish a hierarchical family unit. This particular brand of Christianity sees the problem of human pain and suffering as the result of not following the right path to Jesus. Known as “The Prosperity Gospel,” it is a popular perspective that makes the Christian life look like winning the lottery.
What makes this version of truth so compelling is how easily it blends with the core myth of American exceptionalism, that we as a nation are somehow uniquely chosen by God to excel, succeed and be a beacon of enlightenment to the nations. People who ascribe to this theology love to praise God for all the good in their lives, and regularly humble-brag about the way their lives demonstrate, in concrete and financial terms, the goodness and graciousness of God.
This kind of theology may seem all well and good for a while, as people strive for the good things in life. Who doesn’t want that? Of course, it falls completely apart if you buy into this brand of faith, call on God continually to bless you with stability, freedom from addiction, children, a new job, or healing from cancer, and nothing changes. That kind of conflict — hope that this God of power and blessing will give you what you need and the terrible realization that God doesn’t seem to work that way — sends many away from faith empty and bitter.
I practice a Christianity that really wrestles with the paradox of God: a divine power that seems both present and absent, active and passive, passionate and uninvolved at the same time. How do we make sense of this kind of religious experience? What do we make of a God who seems both gracious and unmoved at the same time?
The life of Jesus of Nazareth is where I go to understand these profound contradictions. Central to the Christian faith is Jesus’ public crucifixion. It’s in seeing this violence through the eyes of faith that helps me live with the paradox of God: God intimately involved in human life as a living, breathing person, a healer and savior; and a savior who willingly endures betrayal, violence and death. A God who would rather be with our human life than repair every bad thing that happens. With us and among us, and suffering alongside this amazing unfolding creation. Human and divine; dead and alive. These gospel stories describe for me the paradox of real lived experience with God.
We are in very stressful days. When I pray for our environment, when I observe the suffering of the human family all around me, I pray to a God I firmly believe is with us every moment, in, with and around our lives. A power who at times feels close, and others, distant. Life is full of paradox, and my faith reflects that fact. It gives me the courage to continue on, despite the uncertainties of daily living. May you find your way in these stressful times trusting that a living, creative God is beside you.