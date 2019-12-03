Fear has long been a problem for the human creature. Sure, fear helped to protect our neanderthal ancestors from saber-toothed tigers and to this day heightens our senses in the presence of real danger. But the trouble is that the emotion that triggers fight or flight can also paralyze, deceive, manipulate, distort and quickly complicate situations. Fear makes us react before we think; in such a state, we are less likely to consider possibilities.
A strong motivator, fear can cause even the most peace-loving person to take up arms against a sea of worries. Conflicts and violence thrive upon fear as an essential ingredient to start, fester and escalate. Tribal and familial instincts flare up within us, and we stop thinking about anyone else. Suddenly, we perceive our neighbor as only those who mirror us; we put everyone else in the enemy category.
Once this happens, all sorts of nasty options are on the table: judge, exclude, isolate, suspect, barricade and bomb. History teaches that violence is the destination of each of these paths. Theology teaches that our inward obsession is sinful and contributes to the overall power and presence of evil in the world.
Christians mark the four weeks before Christmas as a time of Advent. As we start this season, I find myself encouraged by Scripture to look through the lens of courage and hope. In the face of threats, big and small, courage allows us to move in the direction of life (ours and others). Unlike fear, courage dances with hope, opening new possibilities.
It is important for us to consider the source of both our courage and hope. We can hope and take courage in a great many things: ourselves, wealth, knowledge, physical strength, gods and God etc. We all have a list of things in which we hope. The list is seemingly endless.
Throughout our days, we are continually testing the things on this list and taking notes. Usually we do this without thinking about it. Over time our confidence in certain things on our list increases while decreasing in others. Objects of hope both disappoint and assure. Eventually, we discover whether something is worthy of our devotion.
Martin Luther, in his explanation in the Small Catechism to the Ten Commandments, said a god is anything in which we put our faith and trust. We hope in our gods. Luther cautioned that any god that is not the true God is bound to disappoint and not ultimately deserving of our unrestrained hope.
Back to fear and courage. If God (the creator to which the Scripture bears witness) is at the top of our things-in-which-we-hope list, then we can take courage. God will not disappoint us but will remain present no matter our struggle. God's presence will give us the wisdom and strength that we need to face the darkest nights and scariest days.
Further, if we courageously lean in God's direction, we connect ourselves with others. Since God is the creator of all, the boundary of who is our neighbor is always in the process of expanding, even to the point of including those we have labeled an enemy. God's way is one that pushes back the fears that the other things on our list can sometimes generate.
So what's on the top of your things-in-which-we-hope list? Where is God on that list? Be honest. It doesn't help to say at the top, then to live in such a way that demonstrates the falsity of that claim. Are you living according to Jesus' teaching and example with compassion, kindness and love? What would it look like if you did?
Where do your greatest fears lie? What would it mean to face them with courageous acts that hope in God's promises and presence? What small steps might you take in this direction?
These are great questions to ask during Advent as we wait to celebrate the inbreak of God’s love into the world. It is my prayer that during this season we might find a lasting hope that gives us new courage to deepen loving relationships with others.