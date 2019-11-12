We value learning in our church community. I hope yours does, too.
In our small Tuesday night book group we have been reading a new book, “How to Be an Anti-Racist,” that is challenging us to see American culture and our participation in it with new eyes. The author, scholar Ibram Kendi, candidly recalls his own struggle as a young black man to see his own participation in the racist structures in our culture.
He then encourages us to become people who stop using the term “racist” as a personal slur and instead see how we all, majority white and minority persons of color, live in a society that has organized itself around the myths and values of white control and racial superiority.
This is not a comfortable critique. I grew up in the 1960s in a solidly middle-class, white Protestant, small-town family with two working parents and a public-school education. I was taught to believe that we are all equal though different. That with the right skills and education anyone can succeed. That we may have different skin color but that, somehow, we should overlook that and carry on.
I remember my parents and their friends saying things like, "We don’t see color,” as evidence of racial sensitivity. The only people of color in my high school classes were foreign-exchange students. Racial issues like Jim Crow segregation, civil right demonstrations, lynching and race riots were far removed from my day-to-day experience in Connecticut: Those were the terrifying problems of the post-Civil War south and impoverished inner cities, where true bigotry was on display.
When I spent a couple of summers working at a church camp in the lakes region of New Hampshire, I didn’t anticipate the tension and fear that descended upon us one week when two busloads of children from majority-black Roxbury, Massachusetts, were dropped off.
Years later I wasn’t sure what to think of the dozen or so black classmates at my very white Lutheran college, who stuck together like glue everywhere they went and who seemed to shrink into the background when in class, or of my black friend, who became his class president and seemed to hold that same group of black kids at a distance and with some disdain.
I take my education and spiritual life seriously. I never in my life have consciously belittled or spoken words of hate toward a person of another race because of their skin color. But I have participated in the way our majority culture can’t or won’t see the way we have historically created a rigid racial hierarchy: whites at the pinnacle of this value system and persons of various shades of skin tone, from light to dark, in descending rank.
I didn’t spend much time wondering why Native reservations or black urban neighborhoods were chronically poor and underserved. I have not been seriously concerned that my Lutheran denomination is the whitest church in America or why. I have given modest intellectual ascent to preferential hiring of persons of color or college admissions while wondering if it does any good.
Until I became a woman pastor, that is. I was ordained into public ministry 35 years ago. A young, idealistic, energetic minister, eager to begin serving Jesus as a preacher and community leader. But I immediately began to understand in my bones what systemic prejudice looks like and how it functions every day, in every situation, because I was now the unwelcome minority. I was the female body, the female voice, the female profile who was getting up every morning to lead an organization that was founded, organized and imagined at every level by white men.
Many welcomed me and cared for me. But that welcome was a weak counterweight to the attitude, comments, assumptions and barriers I faced every day in the church. It became clear to me quite quickly that in virtually every way, women are not conceived to be legitimate religious leaders and that men and women of every age, economic status, educational level and perspective participate in this gendered culture.
I am still amazed I lasted 20 years in this system. It became such a personal burden and just wasn’t getting better the longer I stayed that I finally decided to leave the pulpit, change careers and re-enter the pew.
It has taken me years to better understand the ways race and gender have organized everything in America from neighborhood real estate and poverty, educational disparity and health care, pregnancy leave and lack of child care support to the lack of diversity in corporate boardrooms. I am still learning and repenting.
I believe these are the groans of our culture, struggling in these days of amazing political polarity around issues of race and immigration, to recognize the hierarchical systems we live under and must reorganize if we are to become a real democracy. My prayer is that if you have read along this far, you will join me in this continuous personal and structural awakening.
It takes a commitment to be open to experience we don’t share. To put down our automatic defenses and listen to voices who are trying to express their experience. To tolerate the discomfort when we feel unsettled.
Where can you begin? Try listening to new podcasts like “1619,” watching videos like “13th” on Netflix, reading recent books like “Between the World and Me” and “How to Be an Anti-Racist" and innumerable fiction works by minority authors like “Medicine Walk” and “Indian Horse.”
We can help make our country better for everyone if we begin to understand that racism is built into our society, and it is going to take some deconstruction before we heal.