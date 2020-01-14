On Galveston Island a couple of years ago, we stayed at a public campground right on the beach. A dune was the only thing that separated my RV from the springtime waves of the Gulf. As I heard the surf, I could feel my accumulated stress and tension melt from my body.
Further relaxation and renewal came from a variety of diversions. My imagination soared as we flew kites on the Gulf shore breezes. Biking on the seawall was a fun way of getting around the town on our power. Playing games at night allowed my family to reconnect.
Reconnecting with family is one of my favorite aspects of camping. Somehow, when we are away from the usual distractions of our busy lives, we find it easier to be present to each other. Playing board games or doing a puzzle is great fun. We laugh and enjoy each other in a way that is special. These things remind me of how much I love and want to be with my family.
I also become a little selfish. I don’t want to share my family. When we camp, we like to keep to ourselves. Even in close quarters, we are not the kind of campers that are overly social. Don’t get me wrong; I’m polite to our camping neighbors. I will greet them in the morning, might even ask where they are from — but that is the limit of my friendliness.
I don’t feel the internal need to get to know my transient neighbors. When I camp, I want to be by myself and with my family, period.
On the first afternoon of our Galveston camping, a stranger came to our site. He startled me at first because he woke me from a little snooze. My first reaction was suspicious. What did this guy want? Quickly I found out that his intentions were neighborly. He wanted to share some extra crawfish that he had boiled up. He bought a whole bushel for his family and had plenty extra.
I had crawfish some years ago, but I couldn't remember how they tasted. I knew the rest of my family had not tried them. As I was mentally going through these calculations, my camping neighbor encouraged me to bring a container to his site, which was about three campsites away, and fill up on these tiny shellfish delicacies.
With a bowl in hand, this crawfish neophyte headed toward the stranger's picnic table. As I arrived, I noticed that he had a group of people sitting around the table with mounds of crawfish debris everywhere. In the center was a large tub filled with piping hot crawfish. With a smile, the stranger took my bowl and put in two large scoops. He then proceeded to give me directions on how to eat them.
After I shared my thanks for his generosity, I headed back to my campsite to share this gift. A line of folks with bowls in hand had formed at the stranger's site. I could hear the stranger's joy as he scooped out crawfish and was making friends.
Sharing hospitality is a virtue that is found in many religions and across cultures. It is true of the three great Abrahamic faiths — Judaism, Christianity and Islam. All three teach and practice kindness and welcome toward the stranger. And all three struggle with applying and living out this tenet.
It can be hard to share welcome when we are caught up in doing our own thing. When the goal of life is satisfying our own needs, wants and desires above everything else, it is hard to have an outward capacity.
Unfortunately, our culture encourages inward thinking and behavior. Take care of yourself. Be sure to chase your own dreams. You can become whatever you want to be. You are the most important person and desire it. These self-centered slogans swirl around and have seeped deep within our consciousness.
When we are so wrapped up in ourselves, we either don’t have the energy to notice others, or we fear what we might lose to them. Ignorance. Hatred. Indifference. These are the children that are born out of internal obsessions. Welcome is distorted and crowded out when these three monsters are running about. Instead of extending open hospitality to the stranger, welcome is reserved for those who look, sound and behave as we do.
There is a movement within Christian churches to develop Welcome Statements. I am proud that St. James Lutheran, the church that I serve, recently joined a number of churches that have re-looked at the ways we greet folks. Grounded in the passionate hospitality that Jesus practiced as part of his ministry, we seek to be inclusive in our welcome.
Knowing that some folks feel excluded because of past experiences in the larger church, we talked at length about the importance of naming various groups and identities. We want everyone to know that they have a place and will be welcomed just as they are without judgment.
Welcome statements are needed and good in churches and organizations, but they are only the beginning. The words printed on bulletin boards and websites need to be embodied and embraced by those in the community, or they are meaningless. Welcome becomes the responsibility of everyone.
Thinking beyond a particular church, I wonder, how might the entire community of Savage become a place of genuine and refreshing welcome to all? Might we extend kindness, hospitality, friendship, care and concern in ways that expand, embrace and celebrate differences and diversity?
What would it look like if everyone felt loved and a part of the community without exception? Could we find the moral courage to do this within our faith traditions? Can we open our hearts and minds large enough that there would be a space for everyone?