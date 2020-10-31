It’s a funny thing how the importance of certain calendar days shifts for us as we move through life with emerging and developing values, responsibilities and roles.
As a small child, for me there were no better days than Halloween, Christmas and my birthday. As a student the first and last day of school were always the highlights of the year. And then as a teen, it was homecomings, Super Bowl Sundays, and fishing/hunting openers that had their time of honor. Eventually, college game days gave way to wedding and work anniversaries with eagerly awaited kid’s birthdays thrown in the mix for a full measure of blessing.
And as we each embrace certain days that are special to us as individuals, there are other days that we hold collectively to be significant within our religious traditions, as part of our cultural and national identities and within our shared histories.
Beyond all of this, in some ways, we’ve made the marking of days into a niche market with over 1500 “national/international day of...” that have wedged their way into our lives. So be ready as you plan your move into 2021, among other things you can grab a beer on April 7, say thank you to a nurse on May 6 and enjoy national chocolate cupcake day on Oct. 19.
With all of this clattering of dates, it is easy to miss that each and every day is born quietly into the world through the deepness of the night that preceded it. Each and every day is given freely and entrusted to us for its care. Each and every day arises for us — to enjoy and engage it, to wrestle with it and be enveloped by it.
It is a gift. Holy. And wholly from God.
I have to admit, I am not nearly mindful enough of the silent birthing and maturing of the new day as it comes upon me. Many pass by with nary a whisper between us. Unlike so many things in our lives, the day doesn’t arrive demanding attention; it just shows up, bringing our ordinary happenings, giving life and welcoming our participation.
“Go deep or go shallow?”
“That is up to you,” the day replies.
“Shall I seize you for myself or share you with my neighbor?”
“Do what you must, but be gentle. I am here for you both,” the day says.
“I’m just not sure. Will you be here tomorrow?”
“I am not tomorrow, or yesterday; but I am here today,” the day says with a wink and a nod of wisdom and encouragement.
National chocolate cupcake day marked the one-year anniversary of my father’s passing. It was a day like any other, but I couldn’t help but greet the day differently. I thanked the day when she arrived. And as the day grew up in my midst, I wondered how many others shared this day with me in reflection about a life well lived and fondly remembered? How many people did I quietly walk by as the day advanced who unbeknownst to me held national chocolate cupcake day close as a transcendent day for reasons known only to them, those they hold dear, and their God?
When the day departed as one well counted, I bid her a fond adieu and said thank you. Thank you, for the gift of her presence. Thank you, for always showing up even when we’re not able. Thank you, for the joy she brings and for the mysterious work of connecting us to each other and to the eternal. Thank you. We will see you in our next today.