On May 2, 1863, Lt. Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson led 30,000 Confederate troops through a thickly forested expanse of Spotsylvania County toward Chancellorsville, Virginia.
The Union Army in Jackson’s sights that day had come to believe he was retreating, not advancing. So while Union troops under the command of Maj. Gen. Joseph Hooker took their leisure the entirety of that beautiful spring day, Jackson’s troops moved stealthily through the thick woods, positioning themselves near the Union’s vulnerable flank.
On that flank, encamped soldiers sprawled out in fields to nap, cook hot meals, play cards, write letters and prepare for battle some other day. Suddenly, as if possessed, wildlife began to burst from the dense woods, racing among the lounging Union troops. Rabbits, foxes and deer scurried and darted about. The baffled soldiers were mostly amused.
What they failed to discern was that these creatures had been flushed out of the forest by the advance of Confederate troops moving in tight formation. The only escape route available to the frightened wildlife was straight into the Union camp, precisely where the Confederates were headed. Soon panicked Union troops were trying to outrun the animals.
History records countless occasions when wildlife, figuratively speaking, comes bursting from the woods, with few people equipped to discern the harbinger. Bemused, they go about their business, failing to detect the approaching menace advancing on them from the shadows. Soon their peaceful lives will be thrown into chaos, but all they see are cute creatures scurrying about.
An equally unenviable condition is when one discerns exactly what the harbinger means. This is the insightful soldier who realizes the wildlife is flushed out of the woods by a terror that will soon burst from that same forest, wreaking untold havoc.
Reaching much further back in military history, Israel’s prophet Habakkuk was that man. He knew all hell would soon break loose against God’s chosen nation.
In Habakkuk’s case, the wildlife bursting from the woods was Israel’s failure to honor its covenant with God. Injustice, sensuality, pride, violence, and corruption merely amused a nation reveling in the picnic weather of prosperous times (1:1-4).
God revealed to Habakkuk that the Babylonian army would advance on Israel’s remaining southern kingdom of Judah, much as the Assyrian army had earlier destroyed the northern kingdom of Israel.
This news terrified Habakkuk. His body trembled. His lips quivered. He felt as if his bones were rotting away (3:16). The anticipation tore at his soul. This was real fear.
Ancient Israel formed a land bridge — a narrow strip of land between the Mediterranean Sea to the west and the Arabian Desert to the east. This land bridge linked the power brokers of the day to the north and east, Assyria and an emerging Babylon, with the powerhouse of Egypt to the south. So Babylon’s invading hordes would invade Judah for their own kingdom-building purposes, but providentially they would also serve as God’s tool of discipline against his spiritually rebellious people (1:6-12).
This meant that Habakkuk was compelled to wait in agonizing anticipation of the total collapse of his world (2:3, 20). The question was not if, but when, and not merely when, but what — what does one cling to for hope and stability when the foundations of life are shaking apart?
It’s a timeless question we all must answer eventually. For instance, is COVID-19 the harbinger of economic collapse or worse? I trust not, but maybe. In any event, it is vital to determine where you will center your trust when all about us gives way, when the earth rumbles with the approaching menace of economic collapse, inoperable disease, the death of a marriage, the loss of a mate, the onslaught of depression etc.
When we place our trust in faulty supports, they prove empty and powerless to sustain our souls through such challenging times. When we put our ultimate trust in ourselves, in money, possessions, health, power structures, family stability and the like, they inevitably fail to hold.
This is Habakkuk’s legacy. Although terrified, he chose to “quietly wait for the day of trouble” (3:16) as he learned to put his trust in the one, true and living God who is all-powerful and promises never to forsake his people, even under discipline.
Habakkuk knew the Babylonian invasion would devastate Israel’s economy and reduce her to poverty. Imagine his turmoil as he awaited this disaster. Yet Habakkuk’s faith in God enabled him to pray:
“Though the fig tree should not blossom, nor fruit be on the vines, the produce of the olive fail and the fields yield no food, the flock be cut off from the fold and there be no herd in the stalls, yet I will rejoice in the Lord; I will take joy in the God of my salvation. God, the Lord, is my strength" (3:17-19a).