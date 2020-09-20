It was still dark when we passed through the Estes Park gate of Rocky Mountain National Park. We had to enter early because of COVID-19 restrictions. If you didn’t have a time-stamped entrance ticket, which we didn’t, then you either needed to enter before six a.m. or after five p.m. This requirement turned out to be a blessing for our long hike. It forced us to get to the trail at dawn.
Despite our early start, we weren’t the only hikers who woke before the sun. The first parking lot for the trail was full. Thankfully, the second lot was substantially larger.
My family was anxious to hit the trail for a day-long adventure. We packed extra water and salty snacks. With our good boots, hiking sticks, and wide-brimmed hats, we had all the equipment necessary for our outing. We also wore masks.
Masks had become a regular part of our lives during the pandemic. My dear wife, Katie, made each member of the family colorful cloth masks. We wore them because we wanted to play a role in stopping the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The science behind masks is simple; although they offer limited protection to the wearer, they protect others from the aerosols that the wearer produces when talking and breathing. If the virus infects the mask wearer, they are unlikely to spread it to others. If everyone wears a mask, there is a positive effect on everyone.
On the way to Sky Pond, we put our masks on whenever we passed other hikers. Since the trail is one of the most popular at Rocky Mountain National Park, we covered our faces a fair bit of the time. Although we were outdoors and our aerosols had plenty of space to disperse harmlessly, we practiced good trail etiquette.
When descending on a path, you yield and step to the side for ascending hikers. Whatever you pack in, you pack out — no litter. In a pandemic, you cover your face when near others.
In life, some folks don't get the memo! Despite signs posted along the trail that encouraged good trail manners, there are always those who ignore. On the day that we trekked up Glacier Gorge, a good forty percent of the hikers disregarded the recommendations and encouragement to be thoughtful to others.
Somewhere around the first mile of our journey, I became agitated by those who didn't wear a mask. From my simple observation of whether these hikers had a piece of cloth covering their mouths, I made sweeping judgments about their intelligence, how they voted and where they lived.
All of my critiques were conjecture, prejudice and the construction of an unkind heart. Long after our passing contact, I cast heaping coals upon their heads as I seethed in my self-righteousness.
As time progressed on the hike, I found myself looking ahead at oncoming hikers' faces to see if they were good, considerate and loved the "baby Jesus." Not only did I judge, but I found myself greeting only those who covered their faces as I did.
Jesus taught; “Do not judge, so that you may not be judged. For with the judgment you make you will be judged, and the measure you give will be the measure you get. Why do you see the speck in your neighbor’s eye, but do not notice the log in your own?” (Matthew 7:1-3)
Judgment is a sinister thing. Quickly it can escalate within the heart. It displaces mercy and compassion as we interact with others. In the process, love becomes lost. Judgment leads us down a bad path, in the opposite direction of the gospel. Where the gospel heals, renews, and creates a community of mutual affection, judgment separates and divides.
As I walked, I wondered, why did I so willingly fall into the trap of judgment Who was I to think that I was any better a person just because I wore a mask? Where was my compassion for those who didn't wear a face covering? These questions brought with them a judgment upon myself. I needed to change not only my attitude but also my actions.
It was as though Jesus whispered, "Greet all. Smile and be kind to everyone you meet up on the trail." Practice not only good trail manners but also mercy and compassion.