Standing on the steps of the Alabama State Capitol on March 25, 1965, American hero and civil rights icon Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr delivered a speech that would become known as “How Long, Not Long.”
The speech was given upon the completion of the third attempt at making a 54-mile protest march from Selma to Montgomery. The previous attempts to make the journey earlier in the month were thwarted by violence in the murder of clergyman James Reeb and the historic violent rebuff of peaceful marchers at the Edmund Pettus Bridge on Bloody Sunday (March 7). The journey that started on March 7 with 600 marchers became a blood-stained freedom walk that concluded on March 24 with an estimated 25,000 people joining along the way.
Addressing the crowd the following day, Dr. King spoke of the ongoing journey of civil rights and challenged his hearers that “we must come to see that the end we seek is a society at peace with itself, a society that can live with its conscience.” He would go on to rhetorically ask, “how long is that going to take?” And then he goes further in answering his own question: “not long,” because “truth crushed to earth will rise again,” “not long,” because “no lie can live forever,” and “not long,” because “the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.”
Sometimes I wonder about that bend of the moral universe. How much does it bend? How big is the arc? What is my place in relationship to it?
Dr. King was actually paraphrasing a 19th century abolitionist preacher, Theodore Parker, when he speaks of the arc of the moral universe being long and bending toward justice. In Parker’s original words from 1853, we can see that the arc of the moral universe bending toward justice is not a descriptive given that explains the way the world is with justice as some static state of being. Rather, the arc of the moral universe bending toward justice is to be distinguished and discerned from the injustices (like slavery in Parker’s case) that are around us.
Parker states, “I do not pretend to understand the moral universe; the arc is a long one, my eye reaches but little ways; I cannot calculate the curve and complete the figure by the experience of sight; I can divine it only by conscience. And from what I see I am sure it bends towards justice.”
For both Parker and King the arc and bend of the moral universe is long and our “eye reaches but a little way” so we must discern our path with our conscience.
It’s long. We squint and can’t see it all.
The bend seems too slowly coming if it is even there at all.
But then as we walk a bit we can feel the slight curve under our feet. We might not be able to “fully calculate the curve and complete the figure” but we know justice is there amidst the injustice that we see and experience.
The arc of the moral universe bends toward justice because there are folks like Parker, King, Reeb and the unnamed 600 who grew to 25,000 on the road to Montgomery who bend the arc by daring to see, divining through conscience and deploying their feet on an eternal and sacred march toward justice one step at a time.
How long will it take? Not long. Let’s join these who have gone before us on this quest for justice and keep our feet moving.