A local business owner informed me one day that life is nothing more than an illusion. I considered punching him in the nose to test his theory. But fearing that his very real pain would lead to a very real lawsuit against me, I let him skate.
Human beings possess a remarkable capacity to deny reality. Pain has an even greater capacity to press our faces in it. There is nothing illusory about suffering. Somewhere along life’s journey, physical, emotional, relational or financial pain besets us. Dreams are shattered. Failure crushes hope. Agonies claw at our souls.
The Hebrew psalter is renowned for staring suffering in the face. The lament psalms in particular give full throat to the pain of their authors. As a collection, these ancient lamentations reveal timeless skills by which we may respond to the very real heartaches of life.
The first lesson the Hebrew psalmists teach us: Put your suffering into words. A nameless, faceless sorrow is terrifying and usually bigger than would actually fit under one’s bed at night. The psalmists do not ignore their suffering, downplay it, seek escape or take pride in stoically soldiering on. Nor are they embarrassed by their suffering — even when their suffering involved public embarrassment. Their lamentations speak candidly of their pain.
And they get specific. They never speak in general terms of gargantuan ghosts lurking about in murky shadows. Specific things have happened to them, and they name those things. A friend betrays, a desire remains unfulfilled, an enemy attacks, detractors criticize, sin debilitates, disease weakens. For instance, King David wrote: “More in number than the hairs of my head are those who hate me without cause; mighty are those who would destroy me, those who attack me with lies” (Psalm 69:4).
Lesson 2: Locate your suffering in time and space. Assigning our trials spatial and temporal boundaries limits them from taking on divine status in our affections.
Having named your suffering, demand answers from yourself: When and where did this happen? Is this trial life-long, or will it likely vanish, diminish in intensity or prove more tolerable as you mature under its weight? The psalmists remind us that no trial we suffer is ever cosmic in proportion, universal in scope or inexhaustible in duration (Walter Kaiser, A Biblical Approach to Personal Suffering, 19-20, 97).
Lesson 3: Wait patiently and expectantly for relief from your suffering. While we are incapable of determining or manipulating the end-date for a trial, we can know it will never outlive God’s grace. He seldom brings relief as quickly or obviously as we wish, but he is the God who rescues and saves. No matter what they suffer, his people can know that deliverance will come.
Lesson 4: Stop listening to yourself, and start talking to yourself (see Martin Lloyd-Jones, Spiritual Depression, 16). Having lamented their trials, the psalmists typically follow with a “but God” line of thinking. In other words, they do not merely vent their sorrowful emotions, they also speak objective truth to their souls. In faith, they speak the promises of God against apparent evidences to the contrary.
Mental energies are easily spent on fantasizing how we wish circumstances had played out or on what we should have done to avoid the pain we now suffer. Better to spend those energies honoring God’s counsel, reviewing his acts in salvation history, resting in his providence and trusting his promises to his people.
Lesson 5: Keep praying even when it seems God is not listening — especially when it seems God is not listening. George Swinnock encapsulates the concept well: “Resolve never to be dumb when God is deaf” (Charles Spurgeon, Treasury of David, 156). Linking with the previous point, it is remarkable how often the psalmists pray and counsel themselves right out of depression (e.g., Psalm 13). Albeit counterintuitive, pray all the more fervently when it seems God is not listening. He is. Always.
Lesson 6: Look long and longingly for final glory. Only such a future orientation can put the trials of this life in perspective and limit them from overwhelming us. King David wrote, "In your presence there is fullness of joy; at your right hand are pleasures forevermore” (Psalm 16:11). Staring at my navel in the midst of suffering serves only to invite spiritual incapacitation. Looking long with eyes set on eternity refreshes and reinvigorates the soul.
The story is told of a gaucho who lived on a vast, desert plain. When life’s trials overwhelmed him, he would walk into the desert at night. Gazing at the stars above put his trails in perspective and fixed his focus on the Creator’s grandeur. The Hebrew psalmists would smile, for they believed there was a grand story larger than their own and that locking our stories into that grand narrative links us to a glorious God and future hope that outweighs all suffering.