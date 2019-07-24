Does this sound familiar to any of you? I heard it growing up, especially when things were not going as I had hoped they would. Well-meaning friends and relatives would often say to me, “Let go and let God,” as though that was supposed to make everything better. In the moment that seemed too hard to do, but now that I am older and wiser, I realize how much truth there is in allowing our lives to unfold with God as the driver rather than trying to control every aspect.
Most of us, myself included, hang on too tightly to an idea or way of doing something. Sometimes we just can’t see another way to do it, or we may be too afraid to make a change. When this happens, our inclination is to hang on tighter. At a time when we have the ability to control every aspect of our lives — from our phones, no less — is it any wonder that we struggle to make changes or try something new?
All too often, we struggle by holding onto things we need to let go and try to control aspects of our lives that we should let unfold. This idea reminded me of a man I meet in Tanzania. Ngoago is the headmaster of a secondary school called Image (Emagee). The school is a boarding school equipped with only the bare essentials, which in comparison to the U.S. looked very sparse. While this school looked like any other school in Tanzania, the story of how it came to be is extraordinary. It illustrates what can happen when we let go and let God take control.
At the time Ngoago was offered the job as headmaster, there was no land, no money and no school. The only thing the village had was the approval to build it. His office was a sacred space under a tree in which to envision how this school might come to be a reality. The space today was the first thing I was shown on the tour because of the significance of the spot. It is marked by a circle of stones around the tree with a bench so that everyone can remember to let things unfold according to God’s plan.
I asked him why he would take on such a position when he had no idea how or when this school might be built. With such clarity he explained God had given him the challenge to create a school that was needed by the village to help the children. He looked at the gifts God had given him and prayed about it until he knew that if it was to be built, the means would be provided.
Every day, he sat beneath the tree and created a vision of what the school might be like and the great impact it would have on the area. He approached the village, which in time was able to give a piece of land. I don’t remember how long it took, but in Africa things move very, very slowly. Once the land was secured, he went back to his sacred place under the tree to envision the next steps. He firmly believed that each step would be revealed to him as needed, and it was.
This story can be a reminder to all of us. When was the last time you left even an hour to unfold as it needed? I think about the unwavering trust that Ngoago had in this vision to create a school with what seemed to be insurmountable odds. And yet the school exists as a beacon of what can happen when you let go of the how and when. What if we could trust that we could let go and let God?