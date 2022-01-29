I once attended a high school graduation ceremony on a beautiful evening in June. Prior to the awarding of degrees, a graduating senior delivered a memorable speech. The content was mostly boilerplate, but the impassioned insistence with which he drove home his thesis left an indelible impression. He was on a mission to secure converts, and under the spell of such fervency one could almost be forgiven for actually believing him.
His message was clear: “You can become anyone you choose to be, and achieve anything you determine to do.” He supported his thesis with the requisite call to believe in oneself.
The young orator sat down to warm applause. Then the choir stood to deliver a rousing rendition of “I Believe I Can Fly.” I am not making this up. I almost laughed out loud, but swallowed my chortle with the split-second realization that no one across the vast sea of faces seemed to notice the irony, let alone find it humorous.
The speech was not, of course, suggesting the only reason I cannot fly out a tenth story window and live to tell about it is that I don’t possess sufficient faith in myself. Yet those who advance this perspective seem averse to articulating limitations. Is a failure to believe in myself, and/or work hard enough, the only reason I’m not a professional basketball player? Or might it have something to do with a host of natural limitations that put the NBA and the ability to fly equally off limits for me?
To insist that self-doubt is the only impediment to realizing any dream for self-fulfillment one may care to entertain is a recipe for depression, not achievement. We must not deny the efficacy of hard work and ambition in the equation of personal advancement. However, it is liberating to perceive that we are made, not makers — created, not self-created (Genesis chapters 1-2). In light of this realization, the quest is learning to exercise accurate self-assessment of the unique gifts and abilities our creator chose to give of us as individuals.
Immaturity fails to realistically judge one’s capacities in comparison to others. What joy to watch a four-year-old boy convinced he is a superhero. What pleasure to witness his six-year-old sister’s certainty that her new sneakers render her the fastest human on the planet. But our delight is tethered to the fact that they are children.
However, immature self-assessment can grow ugly. That same boy, now age 15, pouts at the end of the bench convinced he’s the best player on his team. None of his coaches, teammates, or opponents see it that way, but he bitterly concludes he is a victim of their blindness.
Meanwhile, his now 17-year-old sister is convinced she deserves the lead part in her high school’s spring musical. Others assess that she is not all that good at singing or acting — try as she may. The director lets her sing in three group numbers, but she can only sulk. She believes she can fly. Why can’t the director?
Do these teenagers merely fail to believe in themselves? No, with all due respect, we rightly understand that they need to grow up.
Playing this out in the opposite direction, imagine that these siblings are found to avoid difficult courses at school because they have convinced themselves they are incapable of earning good grades. Their parents and school counselors are exasperated because these siblings have strong academic potential. But their inability to rightly judge those capacities causes them to give in to fear and consigns them to academic mediocrity. They could fly, but refuse to see it. Again, immaturity wreaks havoc.
Prideful overestimation, as well as fearful underestimation of our capacities, leads to futility. Armed with the truth that we are created, not self-created, the Apostle Paul captured the ideal balance in his admonition not to think of ourselves more highly than we ought, but rather to “think with sober judgment.” He calls us to mature in our capacities to render reasonable, sensible, sound-minded assessment of who God made each of us to be (Romans 12:3).
We are, indeed, “fearfully and wonderfully made” (Psalm 139:14). The creator endows each of us with mindboggling strengths and skills. But none of us is a full package or capable of absolute self-determination. Truthful self-evaluation, achieved over time with the collaborative aid of a loving, truth-telling community, is the path to mature self-evaluation. It is also a superior source of self-improvement, if not personal transformation, compared with the inferior appeal to unfiltered fantasies we may wish to entertain about ourselves.
Left to myself I will likely succumb to the fog of delusional self-assessment. Aided by God’s word and other creatures made in his image, I can learn to fly in the freedom of fulfilling the purpose for which he made me.