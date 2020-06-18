This week we celebrate Juneteenth. On June 19th, 1865 Maj. General Gordon Granger and his Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas with news that the Civil War had ended and that all enslaved peoples were now free. This was two-and-a-half years after President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation went into effect on Jan. 1, 1863. Juneteenth is the celebration of the end of slavery in the United States.
Juneteenth 2020 finds us in a new civil rights movement. For slavery itself might have been abolished 155 years ago, but we are still imprisoned in its legacy. Robert Fuller and Malcolm Harsch are found hanging from trees. It’s been 102 years since Republican Rep. Leonidas Dyer introduced his anti-lynching bill to the House of Representatives. Blocked by southern Democrats in the Senate then, our country has yet to make lynching a federal crime.
As COVID-19 cases plateaued enough to ease restrictions in many states, cases spiked in prisons. Since May, infections have doubled to more than 68,000 with deaths increasing by 73%. Add in the fact that as of 2008 there are more African American men in prison than there were enslaved in 1850 before the Civil War began, we begin to see how slavery’s legacy of white supremacy continues to reinvent itself, always threatening the lives of America’s citizens of color.
In 1998, two weeks before Juneteenth, James Byrd was murdered in Jasper, Texas. After accepting a ride from someone he had grown up with, Byrd ended up chained to the back of the truck and dragged three miles, his head and arm eventually severing. The men later dumped the pieces of his body in front of a black church. It was Sunday morning. Blues Singer Gaye Adegbalola asks us to see how “Nothing’s Changed” as she sings: James Byrd, James Byrd a righteous name I know Just change that James to Jim and the Byrd is still a Crow.
I have been thinking a lot about the layers of healing. If you have an open wound, you wrap it with gauze to keep it clean and safe while it heals. Except to put on a clean dressing, one must first rip the old one out, which re-opens the wound. Slowly, so painfully slowly, the layers re-build back up to the skin’s surface.
I believe this new civil rights movement is demanding that white America see how we’ve pronounced something healed that has never had access to such intentional healing.
When we hear racist things, some of us choose to leave that layer of gauze in place, to skip even the small pain of an uncomfortable conversation.
None of us think to question the cost of this decision. Or who is bearing it. Or the compounding effect of all of these moments all across our country, for generations. This is white privilege. This is sin.
If we ignore this privilege and the cultural structures of white supremacy, we are choosing to continue enslavement after it was supposed to be abolished in the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation. In the 1964 Civil Rights Act. In the 1965 Voting Rights Act. In the 1968 Fair Housing Act. White America, it’s time to acknowledge our complicity in structural racism and shoulder our share of life’s vulnerability. Yes, it will be painful, but it is necessary work to begin to heal the sin we have caused, created, and sustained.
Sociologist Dr. Tressie Cottom emphasizes this call to healing. When it comes to fairness and equality, she considers herself a pragmatist. Instead of thinking about it in terms of how well everyone is doing, she looks at how evenly distributed feeling bad is.
“So, it’s really just a welcoming to the party, a sort of sharing of the vulnerability of structure that we’re seeing, and that feels, I think, especially violent to a lot of white people, but it’s the violence that other people feel all of the time,” Cottom said in a February 2019 interview on the podcast “With Friends Like These.”
White America, the opportunity is ours. We can empower what our ancestors have not. Will we choose solidarity, even when painful, to heal our country? Will we choose a true Juneteenth?