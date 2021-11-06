For anyone in the journey of faith, working on letting go of themselves and their own control to find more of God, is work that needs to be practiced again and again and again. Being good at something really means we’re well practiced at it.
I believe we humans — and especially the church — are good at fear because we’ve become so well practiced at it (please note that this is not a discussion of clinical anxiety and depression where medication and counseling supports are very much necessary). We worry over our kids, over lower attendance in church, over finances, over what others think of us, and so often worry more about matching the few who have more than us than worrying about the many who have less.
What if being born with original sin means that we are born in fear? That only the grace of God that can save us, reroute our neuro-pathways, and free us to find the street of love?
Theologian Reinhold Niebuhr addresses this phenomenon of anxiety and fear in his work “The Nature and Destiny of Man.” He describes humanity as caught between the tensions of our freedom and our finitude. The inevitable outcome of living in the midst of such a paradox, he explains, is anxiety. Thus “anxiety is the internal description of the state of temptation.”
As humans, we are made in the divine image of God with the ability to transcend ourselves and our surroundings, but we are also finite creatures of brokenness who bear the mark of original sin. Thus it is only through grace that we are able to overcome the anxiety of living in such tension and thus avoid the temptation — tendency — to sin and do harm.
Here is what Neighbur shares with us (please excuse the non-inclusive language): “It may be observed, by way of anticipating later expositions of the cause of evil in human life, that Jesus’ injunction, ‘Therefore I say unto you be not anxious’ contains the whole genius of the biblical view of the relation of finiteness to sin in man. It is not his finiteness, dependence and weakness but his anxiety about it which tempts him to sin.”
In the Garden of Eden, we see Adam and Eve attempting to be something they are not. Our sin comes from the desire “to be like God” (Genesis 3:4b-5), to transcend our finiteness and procure our own destiny and security over and against that of others, not trusting anyone but ourselves to do so.
This tendency to take care of ourselves at the expense of others is seen in the Exodus story, highlighted by a Native American theologian, Robert Warrior, as he identifies not with the Israelites but with the Canaanites. Thus, from this perspective, God is not a deliverer but a conqueror.
Warrior ends his article with this prayer: “As long as people believe in the Yahweh of deliverance, the world will not be safe from Yahweh the conqueror. But perhaps, if they are true to their struggle, people will be able to achieve what Yahweh’s chosen people have not: a society of people delivered from oppression who are not so afraid of becoming victims again that they become oppressors themselves.”