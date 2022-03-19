When I think about the war in Ukraine and the humanitarian crises that it has produced in Europe, my heart is heavy. The unprovoked Russian invasion, including the bombing and shelling of cities and the displacement of hundreds of thousands of people, is a clear example of the presence of evil.
Sadly, we find villains and dastardly deeds not just in the movies. Instead, they are a real part of the times we live. Lest the ongoing coverage of the war mislead us to think that evil is something that happens “over there,” we would do well to remember that we are not exempt from sinister forces lingering in our neighborhood.
Evil lives wherever people suffer abuse or find their lives devalued. Where hatred, prejudice, and poverty persist, so do we find evidence of evil’s existence. Each child that finds themselves bullied on the playground in our neighborhood is also a victim of evil. Wherever people misinform, malign, manipulate, and disregard the truth, evil’s offspring of violence and destruction are not far behind.
How might a person of faith respond to evil near and far?
It is helpful to begin by recognizing that evil is opposed to God’s intentions for creation. According to the Bible (and the Judeo-Christian tradition whence it comes,) God is best described as love. Throughout both the Old and New Testaments, steadfast love and faithfulness are the qualities that scripture consistently characterizes as God’s nature. Therefore, that which moves to destroy or limit life is not of God’s doing.
Further, Christians have come to understand that the cross of Jesus stands as a symbol of God’s solidarity with those who suffer. Divine Love gives up power to break cycles of violence and defeat evil’s hold on life. God stands with the vulnerable, those hurt, and evil’s victims.
Prayer provides an essential connection to God’s life and love. When we pray, we take time amid the chaos and busyness of our day. We create a space within us that acknowledges God’s loving presence. As we lean into our relationship with God, we trust in the power of love to prevail over us.
Prayer can also make us aware of the suffering of others and open our hearts to them. For a moment, we suspend our self-centered focus. Then, when our attention turns outward, we begin to ask, “How might we be able to help?” What resources can we give that would demonstrate our concern? How can we stand alongside those who are in need?
In the case of the Ukrainian crisis, we have the opportunity to advance humanitarian efforts by making a financial contribution to a global relief organization. As a Lutheran pastor, I know of and support the excellent work of Lutheran World Relief (https://lwr.org) as they have a proven track record of getting help to where it is most needed. That said, other church-based charities do similar work. Before you give, check the charity rating to see how much of your donation will go directly to those in need. Unfortunately, even well-known charities have higher administration costs than you might think.
Let me offer one final suggestion on how we might respond to evil. We can become a force for good in our neighborhood. We might be a long way from Kyiv, but we have opportunities to stand up against evil in our backyard each day.
Through our words and deeds, we can make loving contributions that will improve the lives of others. Our kindness and compassion are needed. We can refuse to allow prejudice, bias, misinformation, hatred, fear, and a long list of things that separate, divide, harm, and dehumanize. Saying “no” to evil happens as we embrace life, celebrate diversity, and find the courage to love.