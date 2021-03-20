Over the past few weeks, I’ve had the opportunity to revisit some of the short stories (parables) out of the Christian tradition that Jesus shares with his followers and really anyone who would listen as he taught publicly about life, the world and God.
In their simplest sense, these parables are teaching tools that Jesus employs around our moral and spiritual life. But in a deeper sense, they are an invitation to engage the world with a new frame of reference after having heard the story.
If we get a little Bible-geeky (as pastors tend to do), we can take apart the word parable and break it down to its root meaning and it would look something like this: para (alongside) and baleo (to throw). So these short stories are literally thrown alongside our own lived stories and experiences for the sake of our consideration.
What has struck me over the last few weeks is the abundance and multiplicity of meaning that is embedded in these seemingly simple throw-beside stories. We often approach these stories looking for a singular universal meaning that we can apply to our moral and spiritual lives. But the beauty of these little stories is that they often carry multiple meanings that meet us where we are even as we find ourselves in different place in our lives.
There is one story Jesus tells about a farmer who is out scattering seed and some of it falls on the path, and some on the rocks, and some on good soil and as you can imagine the plants grow accordingly. A simple story about being good soil. Or is it? Is it also about the planted seed itself? Is it about the other places the seeds land? Is it about a crazy farmer who is throwing seed recklessly with no regard for the type of soil on which it lands?
Yes. Yes. And yes. If we hear the story as “good soil” we hear it in a particular way. If we hear the story as “rocky soil” it resonates differently. If we hear the story as one whose “faith seed is planted” but are wondering if growth will ever happen we hear it in yet another way. And if we “ponder the reckless farmer” we hear it even another way.
The power of the short little teaching story is that it has an abundance of multiple meanings embedded into it. But, if I demand that the story be heard in the way that resonates most readily for me, while I lessen the other meanings that may resonate for others, then I do an injustice to the power of the story itself to speak multiple meanings into the world.
The parable is truly known not in its singular meaning, but in each of the hearers explaining and unpacking the meaning that they derive. And herein lies the parable’s invitation, if the throw-beside story has multiple meanings at work in its telling, hearing and experiencing, then what of the larger life (shared and individual) that the story is thrown beside? Does it not too have multiple meanings in its telling, hearing and experiencing? Can we share the same story in the fullness of our life together and know that it is experienced differently and that it carries a multiplicity of meaning?
The invitation to this new frame of reference with embedded multiple meanings requires us to know (and check) our own lived experience with the wisdom that ours is not the singular true story. The invitation then, is to a deeper and more robust shared understanding of life by hearing the meaning derived by others who are experiencing the same story and extracting different meaning.
Just as we understand the fullness of the parable by hearing it in community with each sharing their varied experience, so too do we experience life best when we hear it, tell it and experience it through the glory of its multiplicity. Can I listen to rocky soil? To the path and the seed that lies there? To the good soil? To the seed itself longingly waiting to emerge? Or to the crazy farmer recklessly throwing seed?
A thrown-beside invitation to a new depth of life lies within.