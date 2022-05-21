Yesterday I washed the windows in my kitchen. It’s a bit of a clumsy and heavy spring-time job, these windows being somewhat large and requiring care to unlock from their frames, fold in and down so I can carefully clean both sides of the panes. I love the view these windows provide, looking out on our red maple that dominates the front yard of our home. Some time ago we placed a feeder on the lowest of branches and a bird bath by the house, both which need regular filling. The squirrels, rabbits, and ducks forage for all the seeds the birds daily displace.
The windows are just one of the annual warm weather jobs at our home. It’s a long list that includes washing the deck and cleaning the garage. You have your own long list, I know.
The care of our homes, whether old or new, large or small, is one way we craft a life for ourselves. The work forms a rhythm unique to each phase of our lives. Sometimes that rhythm feels anxious and driving; at other times, deliberate and steady. At this point of my life, the frantic schedules of midcareer and care for children now completed, this work feels more familiar, simpler, even pleasurable. When finished, I notice more physical fatigue, but deeper emotional satisfaction.
It’s the norm in our culture — bent on achievement and success — to evaluate our lives only by the major goals we achieve. We tell our stories through the places we have lived, degrees we have earned, the places we have visited, work we have done, money or titles we have accumulated. We chronically compare our lives to others, trying to maintain our tenuous place in the hierarchy of social status.
It’s an exhausting and largely unconscious mental habit we have inherited and subsequently pass along to our children. And it’s a weak substitute for a joyful human life.
What if one of the ways we could grow happiness and meaning in this life is to meet ourselves at the center of what we actually do every day? To shift our attention to the small actions that form our shared lives. To shift from being mentally asleep to how we live these hours to a more spiritually awake and grateful awareness of being alive?
Think for a moment about the small, daily actions that make up the vast majority of your life, the kind of things you do in order to get to the next important thing. I am thinking about repetitive necessary actions like cooking meals, changing diapers, feeding the cat, brushing your teeth, getting groceries, driving to work. The kind of work we do automatically, often mentally attending to something else than our physical body.
By ignoring these important daily routine actions, we are not really aware of how we actually live. We miss the way these actions can teach us who we are, and how we train our minds to be. Instead of simple distraction, they can be moments in which we live with gratitude and love. To pay attention to what is actually in front of us. To notice the way the light moves, the sounds we hear, the way we can accomplish tasks. Do you want to know who you are, what matters to you? Tell me to what you give your regular attention.
Our world is full of suffering and joy, pain and pleasure. We cannot avoid this truth and we must find ways to manage. Who do you want to be in this life? What kind of world do you want for your children and their children?
Every day we witness the way restless, angry, unhappy human beings ruin lives, on both personal and global scales. God calls us to be awake to ourselves, to seek our own healing and peace, and to tend to the needs of our neighbor.
By stringing enough of those days together, we can build better lives and a world beyond survival to one of sustainable community. That is how I want to live. I hope it’s how you want to live, too.