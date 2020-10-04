A cruel outcome of the current pandemic is the rigid labeling of virtually every human endeavor as either essential or non-essential. I do not use the word “cruel” as an indictment of the subjective motivations that drive governing officials in determining to which box various occupations and activities are assigned. Rather, I use “cruel” of objective ways in which the “non-essential” label targets laborers of certain industries, particularly those who cannot work from home.
While all manner of non-essential industries and businesses remain shuttered or severely limited in operation, no industry has suffered more from the non-essential classification as the entertainment industry. The losses are mitigated by televised and online revenue streams now that athletes, actors and performers are granted some leniency to pursue their crafts. However, no clear offramp appears to exist that might take us back to the magical experience of packed stadiums and theaters in the foreseeable future. This is lamentable.
What I find more than lamentable is the decision of some governing officials to categorize religious gatherings with non-essential entertainment. The religious world is itself divided on this matter. Churches, synagogues, mosques, and temples that have yet to gather in person, or continue to “gather” only online, apparently agree that in-person, religious services are non-essential. Remaining closed despite less restrictive gathering rules under the current executive mandate, they identify more with the entertainment industry than with restaurants or home improvement stores.
Other faith communities repudiate the non-essential status, often stressing that religious worship is a First Amendment guarantee. Accordingly, they push back against draconian measures imposed in some regions which mitigate their capacity to gather for worship.
On Sept. 20, for instance, a peaceful demonstration of Roman Catholics in a “Free the Mass” rally converged on city hall in San Francisco, then proceeded to an outdoor mass at the Cathedral of St. Mary of the Assumption. The rally protested Mayor London Breed’s mandate restricting church services to 50 congregants outdoors and to one person indoors. These crazy people presumed to suggest that a single parishioner limit in the 2,400 seat cathedral’s nave might be a tad restrictive. Nor are they impressed with mayor’s magnanimous decision to up the number to a whopping 25 on Oct. 1. Their audacious question: Why not impose upon the church restrictions commensurate with retail stores, or art museums?
The question is not merely a matter of logic, but of constitutionality. The First Amendment provides that “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof ... or the right of the people peaceably to assemble.” Coupled to this freedom is the government’s legal burden to maintain neutrality and provide equal treatment under the law to religious institutions.
Under emergency conditions, a governor has the authority to restrict gatherings in the interest of citizens’ wellbeing. A governor does not have the authority to apply that law unequally by restricting religious gatherings more aggressively than others. Mayor Breed’s emergency mandate permits sporting goods stores and home furnishing stores to house shoppers at 50% of fire code capacity. It permits art galleries and museums to operate at 25% of capacity. Does the mayor extend equal treatment under the law by limiting the cathedral to one person at a time?
On the opposite coast, a similar battle is underway between Capitol Hill Baptist Church (CHBC) and Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. Bowser’s mandate restricts churches to 100 in attendance whether meeting indoors or outdoors. CHBC embraces a firmly held religious conviction that the church is, by its very nature, an assembly of covenanted believers. Accordingly they offer neither online nor multiple services and eschew the multi-site model. While they gladly quarantined early in the pandemic, they continue to believe the gathering of the church is church. Therefore, not to assemble as one body in worship of the risen Christ assaults their conscience.
Further, the mayor’s mandated restrictions on church gatherings constitutes unequal treatment. For instance, Mayor Bowser collaborated with organizers of the “Commitment March on Washington,” a five-hour outdoor event on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial attended by several thousand people and multiple speakers. She attended a similar event on June 6 where she spoke words of encouragement to tens of thousands gathered at the corner of H and 16th Streets. Yet she refuses to permit the 1,000 attendees of CHBC to meet outdoors in the district where over 60% of their members reside.
One may take umbrage with the convictional priority CHBC places on the physical gathering of church members as a single body. The Constitution of the United States protects their right to believe as they do and their history proves this conviction is unextractable from their religious identity. The question remains, will civil authorities protect CHBC’s right to practice as they believe, or continue to discriminate against them?