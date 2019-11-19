This weekend marks the last Sunday in the liturgical year; in the Roman Catholic and other Christian traditions, this Sunday is known as the Feast of Christ the King. The liturgical year draws to a close, and within a few weeks, the calendar year will also end.
This Sunday often precedes the Thanksgiving holiday, a time when families and friends gather to share food and friendship while looking back with gratitude upon the preceding year.
In grade school, we had to write an essay outlining the various things, people and events for which we were thankful. We then had to read our essays to the entire school (all six or eight of us — I went to a rural school in Nebraska for eight grades).
My grade school teacher for six of those eight grades, Gladys Shallenberger, always lamented that Thanksgiving was given short shrift by the rest of the world. For Mrs. Shallenberger, Thanksgiving was not merely a holiday in November. She instilled in her students the importance of acknowledging people’s generosity by writing thank you notes. (This was long before Jimmy Fallon added his “Thank You Notes” segment to “The Tonight Show.”)
I am embarrassed to say that I often fail to follow through on this practice that I learned so many years ago, though I consider myself good at verbal expressions of gratitude.
Our Retreat Center, like so many churches and ministry centers, relies heavily on volunteers to carry out its mission. To the volunteer who faithfully greets and signs in our retreatants, to our grounds crew, to numerous other people who give generously of their time, talent and, often, their treasure, I extend my heartfelt thanks. Thanks to the many good people of our region who give back so generously and so selflessly to our communities; we are abundantly blessed in this regard in our region.
The Benedictine monk Brother David Steindl-Rast wrote, “It is not happiness that makes us grateful; it is gratefulness that makes us happy.” This maxim is borne out by my own experience. The most joyful people in my life are also the most grateful people I know. These same people are not immune to life’s hardships or misfortunes, or even injustices, yet their gratitude — and their deep joy — shines through for all to see.
A blessed and happy Thanksgiving to all!