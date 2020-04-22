I grew up on a steep residential street in northern New Jersey. It was a great neighborhood that was mostly quiet. My siblings and I were the only kids on that portion of the block; our neighbor’s children all graduated from high school and were no longer living with their parents. To reach our friends for school required a long bike ride. Most days, we stayed at home and found ways of entertaining ourselves.
Decades before the show’s creation, we were like the main characters in the Disney cartoon “Phineas and Ferb.” Each day we’d look for adventure in our backyard using what we had on hand.
My brother and I loved to make things out of other things that we found in our family garage. Never used for an automobile, our garage contained an eclectic collection of parts and pieces, remnants of home improvement projects and a few antiques of questionable value. With such raw materials at our disposal, we were limited only by our imaginations.
One day, we decided that we needed to make a soapbox car to race down the hill in front of our house. We would travel at the speed of gravity assisted by a push. Filled with excitement, we gathered the 2x4s for the frame. We found a few bolts, washers and rope for the steering mechanism. The wheels were a little more tricky to procure. Eventually we found an old baby carriage in the back of the garage. We attached those wheels to our creation and took it out for a test drive.
Things seemed to go OK until the second or third run. The spokes of the wheel bent under the combined weight of the vehicle and the two kids atop it. Thankfully, the ensuing crash was uneventful and lacked the drama of a race car wreck. Unharmed, both the driver and passenger ran back to search for more wheels.
I’m not entirely sure why this childhood vignette comes to mind as we endure the COVID-19 pandemic. Perhaps it has something to do with staying close to home and making good use of the things we have at hand. Maybe it speaks to the innovation that schools, government, businesses and churches have embraced in these challenging times.
Overnight, we have become familiar with things such as Zoom, Livestream and social distancing. We have demonstrated creativity in the making of masks and the shooting of videos with smartphones — all on limited sleep and increased stress. That said, the situation has tested our patience and good nature. We want it to be over and to return to the life we once lived.
But the virus is an insidious foe — a living organism that is fighting for survival. It parties when we party. Without care or compassion, it seeks additional victims and yearns to extend its lifespan.
It seems like the wheels are coming off our collective resolve to defeat COVID-19. Our proverbial spokes are bending under the weight of enormous financial strain and mental anguish. Deep-seated political divisions are flaring up once again. Instead of listening to the unbiased wisdom of medical professionals, we are allowing partisan pundits to detour our efforts for political gain and self-interest. The extent of our ensuing crash will depend mainly upon which voice we heed and where we steer our damaged soapbox racer.
As a Christian, I seek to listen to the wisdom found in the life, death and resurrection of Jesus. During crises, Jesus prayed. In the garden of Gethsemane, we are given a rare glimpse into the nature of these prayers (see Luke 22:39-46; Matthew 26:36-46). Jesus prays for God’s will to be done and not his own. He empties himself and becomes open to whatever might come, knowing that God will remain present alongside him through the darkest night.
There is a humility here that is absent in those who claim to know the fullness of God’s will. We find no spiritual arrogance in Jesus’s prayer, just open-minded acceptance.
Jesus also displayed a great deal of compassion and kindness in all that he said and did. Always thinking of the well-being of the other, Jesus instructed his followers to love others, including one’s enemy. Through his acts of healing, we see demonstrated a desire to connect the vulnerable, disregarded, poor and socially isolated with the life-giving presence of God.
Although my spiritual lens is that of a Christian, you can find Jesus’s traits of humble prayer, compassion and kindness across religious expressions and even among non-religious people. Here is common ground on which we can all stand to work collectively for the good of all people to bring about healing during this pandemic.
Turning in these directions, I am confident that we can head back into the garage and find a new set of wheels.