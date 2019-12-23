Happy Christmas!
When the early Christian church celebrated the birth of Jesus, it easily adopted the date of Dec. 25 and the theme of returning light, life and hopeful celebration from ancient pagan celebrations of the winter solstice.
Over the centuries and across multiple continents, these cultural traditions have morphed and mingled together. It’s impossible, really, to pull them all apart anymore. Candles, songs and hymns, special rituals (indoors and out), holiday foods and drinks, family gifts, fires, lights and greenery in and around our homes all have thousands of years of seasonal ritual behind them.
Add to those our more recent layers of Santa Claus, anxious gift-giving, office parties, year-end charitable contributions, musical concerts, traveling, New Year’s Eve and vacations, and it's no wonder even the most modest of revelers are made weary by the cultural demands of December.
So what was this all about again? Light amidst the darkness, hope against easy despair, God embodied in a homeless infant: These are the stirring images and beliefs that resound through our celebrations. But have they been drowned out by all your chaotic rushing around? Can you make time between now and year’s end to ease the grip of the season to reflect on your life, how you spend your days and to what you give your regular attention?
It will take some effort to do so, since our cultural machine is bent on distracting you with the familiar habits of food, retail frenzy and frazzled nerves. New Year's resolutions are a dime a dozen; permanent self-renewal is much harder work.
A few suggestions to help you create that project:
Grab a blank notebook and set aside a few minutes a day to write your own thoughts as you notice them. It matters little what you write, only that you create the habit of listening in and writing for yourself what your mind is creating.
Of all the habits of mind that I have discovered on my own journey, this daily work of noticing what we give our mental time to is the single most helpful tool in managing ourselves in every other aspect of function, I promise. It can ease your way into practicing a higher form of mindfulness that heals, meditation or centering prayer.
Create a daily practice of paying attention to your body. I don’t mean looking in the mirror to appraise your relative attractiveness; I mean appreciating your body as the physical whole of you. If you exercise every day, this means making time in your workout to quietly sense how you move, how you feel, what is balanced and what is not.
If you aren’t someone who exercises daily, how can you build in a time of quiet and gentle appreciation and sensing yourself in your body? Can you begin to make peace with who you really are, at any age or condition, in your current physical self? If there was one daily practice I would urge you to try, it's simply to sit quietly or lay on your back with your eyes closed. What do you notice? Can you appreciate your physical self and all it does? If not, what in your mind needs to change?
Consider your spiritual self. Humankind feels endlessly angry, fearful and greedy. We have just impeached our president, yet he remains in power. Who or what is God to you? What is your history with religious life, with images of God that liberate or lock down?
I find that having a resilient spiritual life is the only true source of hope to me in hopeless times and will be all that remains at the end.
Mind, body, spirit. These are the aspect of our selves that remain after the leftovers have gone to the freezer, the tree are taken down and the gifts are put away. Who do you want to be or become as we approach this new season of increasing light, this season of the Son, this new year and decade?
May the stressful days to come yield to your regular practices of love and attention in a way that guides your way and reflects the Son of light.