The other night my wife Katie and I were out walking our dog. We were not alone. It was a beautiful evening and many people filled the park near our house.
Children chased one another in the playground while their parents chatted on the sidelines. A few teenagers were playing a pick-up game on the basketball courts. Other adults were walking along the path that snakes through the park. Some of them, like Katie and me, were accompanied by their faithful four-legged friends. As happens, the dogs sniffed and barked in passing with the most vocal and disruptive canines in direct disproportion to their size.
At the edge of the park, the path winds through a little wooded area. When we reached this section, we noticed a woman ahead of us. She walked briskly, balancing a cell phone in one hand and a leash in the other. Her tiny doggy had everything to do to keep up.
At one point, the dog stopped to do what dogs do when on a walk. Without stopping to pick up the fecal matter, the owner dragged her pint-sized creature onward. Of course, she did take a glance to see if anybody was watching. Not seeing us, she continued.
At this point, my blood was starting to boil. Seeing such disregard for everyone else, including children, who make use of the park path, I became angry. Before I was able to speak up, the dog stopped again to finish the job. Once again, the dog walker surveyed the area. Now, I was sure that she saw us. Still, there was no effort to pick up the poop.
On a crowded night in a public space, how could someone be so inconsiderate? Something needed to be said; I couldn’t just be silent. About the time I was mustering the courage to speak, Katie spoke up.
“Excuse me,” she addressed the stranger repeatedly until she had caught the unknown dog walker’s attention. “Would you like a bag? I find that sometimes I run out when I need them most. Here.” Katie walked over and handed her a dog waste bag. Smiles were exchanged and gratitude expressed.
Martin Luther, a reformer of the Christian church, Bible teacher, and preacher, encouraged us to put the best construction we can on our neighbor’s actions. Loving one’s neighbor involves giving them the benefit of the doubt. Instead of rushing to judgment, showing mercy and love is the way to go.
Although I went the judgment route quickly filled with a sense of self-righteousness, my wife’s tact and wisdom were kinder and disarmingly effective. What is more, she was able to retain the joy of being out on a beautiful night. I lost joy the moment I gave in to my indignant anger.
Choosing mercy and kindness when dealing with others is a spiritual thing. When we allow these values to guide our words and actions, we turn in the direction of God, who has a habit of embodying such qualities. Throughout the Bible, we hear of God’s steadfast love, mercy and forgiveness.
But you might ask: Isn’t the Bible filled with judgment too?
Yes, there are plenty of stories where folks find themselves judged by God. Destruction even occurs as actions fail short of God’s desired outcomes of justice and peace. Wrath befalls upon the unjust. That said, it remains God’s prerogative to judge — not ours.
While such things are true, the life and ministry of Jesus illustrate that mercy better characterizes the heart of God. Forgiveness and love epitomize God’s nature and dealing with the human creature. Ever seeking reconciliation and restoration, God moves towards us in a grace-filled way. This movement invites us to respond in kind.
When we open our hearts to God’s merciful manner, something amazing happens. Spiritual openness transforms us into bearers of the things that bring joy. We find ourselves in deeper and life-giving relationships with others and with the world God created.
Sharing a clean poop bag instead of filthy condemnation, Katie showed a love that reflected God’s care. It also witnessed to me, preventing me from slipping down the angry slope of self-righteousness. When we think we are better than others and wallow in our superiority, we usurp the role of judge, which is God’s alone. In our harsh judgments of others, we, ironically, find ourselves judged by God.
What would it look like if we all paused before casting judgment upon others? Instead of lashing out verbally in person (or electronically on social media), let’s take a breath. In the moment between seeing something and saying something, let’s ask ourselves: What is the loving choice?
How might the mercy of God shape our response? What words or actions would put the actions of the other person in the best light possible? Where might friendship be shared, building up rather than tearing down? How might we use the opportunity that refraining from judgment provides to dwell in the joy that comes only in loving?