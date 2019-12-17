Deeply embedded in the human soul is a longing to be with the right people, at the right time, in the right place. The holiday season heightens our sensitivity to this passion.
A familiar song promises, “I’ll be home for Christmas, you can count on me,” but turns melancholy at verse’s end: “I’ll be home for Christmas, if only in my dreams.” Another holiday tune cheerfully celebrates “the perfect weather for a sleigh ride together with you.” Then there’s the “Let It Snow” couple who does a lot of “goodbye-ing” near the slowly dying fire as the snow piles up outside. All hinges on being with the right person at the right time and place.
An award-winning television commercial enacts the Christmastime story of a puppy living on a horse farm. Neither the puppy’s owner nor a visitor who has hauled a horse trailer to the farm see the dog jump into the trailer. Nor do they see the puppy jump out again when the truck finally stops miles from the puppy’s home. Frightened but determined, the dog starts the long journey homeward through many dangers, toils and snares.
On Christmas Day the farmer stares forlornly out a window when, suddenly, there she is: The lost puppy comes trotting down the lane toward the farmhouse. A grand reunion! Home for Christmas!
The storyline is overly theatrical: Horses save the dog from a wolf and escort the puppy home as if they are four-legged hybrids — half commando, half nanny. Yet the story’s tear-jerker ending works because it resonates with this human longing.
It can prove difficult to handle at this time of year for soldiers stationed overseas and for their families back home. Families and the widowed suffer a heightened sense of loss with the absence of a departed loved one.
Work schedules, educational responsibilities and sheer distance limit us from gathering with family and friends at the right time and place. Then there’s the crushing loneliness so many face who have no place to be and no right people to join.
I believe this people-time-place longing was programmed into the human soul at creation as a quintessential longing to dwell in the presence of God. Many will never recognize this longing for what it is, despite its manifestation in a thousand lesser longings in direct consequence. Many will even rebel against the very suggestion, refusing communion with God (Romans 3:10-12).
But such responses do not alter the fact that God created us to find our ultimate joy in fellowship with him, nor the fact that our souls remain restless and ultimately dissatisfied until we dwell joyfully in our creator’s presence (Psalm 16:11).
This realization is a primary cause for all the singing at Christmastime, for the son born to the virgin Mary in Bethlehem was called Immanuel, meaning “God with us” (Matthew 1:23). The Apostle John further explains that the eternal word “was with God and the Word was God." Then, at the right time and place, the Word who eternally proceeds from the Father’s very subsistence “became flesh and dwelt among us” (John 1:1, 14).
On the night of Christ’s birth, angels announced that our salvation, comfort and hope is rooted in the rescuing presence of the one, true and living God who at that moment dwelt with us in the person of the Son (Luke 2:1-14).
Then, after Jesus’ death in the place of sinners as an atoning sacrifice and after his resurrection and ascension, Christ poured out the Holy Spirit who eternally proceeds from the Father and the Son in order to serve as Christ’s comforting presence with his followers (John 14:15-16; 25-26; 15:26; 16:4-8).
But the presence of the Holy Spirit in the stead of Christ is not yet the fullness of God’s triune presence with his people. This ultimate prospect awaits a future day. In a vision concerning that day, the Apostle John wrote: “Then I saw a new heaven and a new earth, for the first heaven and the first earth had passed away. … And I saw the holy City, new Jerusalem, coming down out of heaven from God. … And I heard a loud voice from the throne saying, ‘Behold, the dwelling place of God is with man. He will dwell with them, and they will be his people, and God himself will be with them.” (Revelation 21:1-3).
On that day God’s presence will obliterate loneliness and separation in all their crushing effects. His presence with his people will “wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore.” (Rev 21:3). And so we sing in tearful hope.