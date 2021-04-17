A tuft of chives is suddenly thriving in the backyard garden along with crocus and the onset of daffodils. The snow, dare I say, is all but gone, lingering only in deeply shaded nooks. Spring seems to have arrived, though I hesitate to say it loudly. It is Minnesota, after all, and snow is not an unknown quantity in May.
Still, it is safe to say that we made it through another winter season of snow, ice and cold. We are crossing the seasonal threshold into a time of new growth. Leaves are appearing on trees everywhere. With each passing day, things are greener.
My neighbor has taken his boat out of winter storage. Soon, I will do the same with my family’s RV. Lakes and roads await, each promising us relaxation and recreation. I’m anxious, in a good way, to get on with things and immerse myself in all that spring has to offer.
My emotional desire to jump into the “greening” season is heightened this year by the pandemic. Social distancing and isolation have been essential and responsible choices to lessen the spread of COVID-19 while vaccination progresses. I know in both my head and heart that we need to continue our resolve and efforts — we are not at the point where we can safely throw caution to the wind. Still, I am so ready!
The burgeoning spring is sparking my imagination to consider what life might be like on the other side of this pandemic. Even though I know that things will change on the other side of COVID, I’m looking forward to returning to patterns and habits that I’ve missed.
As a pastor who leads a local worshiping community, I yearn to shake hands and share physical signs of peace in the sanctuary without putting anyone at risk of contracting a potentially fatal disease. I also can’t wait to host backyard cookouts and gatherings for as many people as can squeeze on my deck. What will it be like to shop unmasked at the supermarket or home improvement store?
How about you? What do you want to see and do again? Which restrictions do you most wish to bid farewell and good riddance? When virus transmission is no longer an issue, what do you long most to get “back to?”
Along with my list of “can’t-wait-to-do-again,” I am in the process of making another list of things. These are the items that I pray don’t come back. Like the weeds that litter the garden space in the back of the house, not everything that grows is good.
For example, packed schedules prevented families from eating together. A need to fill every waking moment with programming strained relationships by not allowing space to breathe. I have come to enjoy COVID-induced family time and don’t want to return to eating fast alone on the way to one more thing.
During this time of regathering, there is an opportunity for us to be intentional about our commitments and living. In spiritual circles, we call this discernment. It is a prayerful process that carefully considers options in light of our relationship with God.
Before adding things “back” to our routines, it would do us well to ask God-centered questions. Does this activity, pattern, or practice move in the direction of love and life? Christians could ask the additional question: does the item align with the life and teachings of Jesus? What will deepen my most important relationships and care for our planet?
As we make planting and weeding choices in our yards, why not show similar care as we tend to behaviors, values, and spirit? It won’t be easy, as anyone who gardens will tell you. Saying “no” to things that we’ve always done can be like trying to eliminate the insidious and invasive buckthorn. But if we aren’t attentive, weeds will crowd out the flowers and vegetables before we know it.
Some of our weeds might be unwanted flowers. We might find ourselves in the difficult position of declining good things in favor of better things. We should expect this; none of us are superhuman and able to do everything. There is only so much time in a day and a limited amount of resources. Prioritization is essential. Again, discernment can help with our ranking of choices. Which among our many options aligns most with our values and allows for growth?
One last thought. spring is also the time of year that Christians in the northern hemisphere observe Easter. This great festival marks God’s triumph over death and the grave. It is a hope-filled time celebrating fresh possibilities and future growth. God’s grace and love allow for things to sprout and blossom. What a wonderful time for us to discern and tend to gardens, both physical and metaphoric.