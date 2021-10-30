On a summer getaway to the North Shore, my wife and I followed a long day of hiking and exploration with a trip to a sizeable town, by northern Minnesota standards.
Having showered, we lugged our weary bones into the car and set out in search of a quality restaurant which we hoped to enjoy well into the evening. When we reached town we were perplexed to see large groups of vacationers milling about the streets. Some stood in groups. Every bench on the sidewalks was occupied. People looked bewildered which piqued our curiosity.
We found a quality restaurant. Upon entering the front door, our olfactory senses were stimulated and hunger pangs began to wield their anticipatory effect upon us. But the hostess informed us that we would need to wait 1.5 hours to be seated. After that, there was no telling how long it might take to be served. Concluding that a less popular restaurant would reduce our wait time, we walked the downtown streets with lowered expectations and a growing perception of why so many people were milling about with a look of somber resignation.
The next restaurant we found was shuttered. A blunt informational sign was posted on the front door. Due to the federal government’s liberality in issuing stimulus checks, the restaurant could not persuade enough workers to take their shifts. The restaurant was occasionally open, but not that evening.
The next restaurant we encountered was crowded with diners, the achievement of an innovative approach to the worker shortage. Customers were required to retrieve their orders at the kitchen and to bus their own tables. There was no telling how long one would need to stand in line to place an order. An hour seemed optimistic. The self-busing activity in the dining area created an atmosphere that tilted toward chaos. Back to the streets in search of food, we found no shorter wait at a fast food restaurant.
Driven by hunger we ended up eating on a bench outside a grocery store where we purchased deli food minutes before the store closed. The food we ate was literally destined for the dumpster, which is pretty well where it belonged. We satiated our empty stomachs. Our tastebuds remained in a state of unmitigated protest.
A conversation with a short order cook clarified some of the dilemma. He faced the choice of going to work every day or staying home and receiving more income from the government. He had things to do at home, he assured me. Why make less income working for an employer when one can make more income by staying home and collecting government support? It’s a fair question.
I propose no singular answer to the complex of societal challenges that beset our nation. The pandemic influences people differently, forcing many to make difficult decisions. Yet panning back, it is alarming to consider that the September jobs report estimated 11 million vacancies, a near-record high. Service industries are particularly hard hit as workers question the long-term implications of filling such roles now or ever.
While no panacea, several principles are important to recognize and promote as we journey into the future under a cloud of dire predictions regarding supply chain delays and worker shortages.
First, human beings are created to work. Work is not merely something most adults must do in order to survive, our creator designed us to work (Genesis 2:5-7, 16). Hard work can provide a deep-seated sense of fulfillment, even if we do not particularly enjoy the work we do or fully appreciate the intrinsic benefits work contributes to soul-stability (1 Thessalonians 4:11).
Second, there is dignity in manual labor. Not every job or every demand of an employer is equally worthy, of course; but flourishing societies recognize that people who get their hands dirty — even if only dirtied by a keyboard — participate in a noble undertaking. Manual labor is not for losers, it is for people who discover the dignity of serving others with skill (Genesis 2:16; Proverbs 31:10-31; Mark 10:45; 1 Corinthians 4:12; 2 Thessalonians 3:8).
Third, we flirt with disaster when we permit governing authorities to reward people who are fully capable of working but choose not to. Some adults cannot work. We have a responsibility to help them lest they fail to flourish through no fault of their own (Acts 20:35). But that is a different matter from upholding systems that encourage people who should work not to work. As the Apostle Paul put it: “If anyone is not willing to work, let him not eat” (2 Thessalonians 3:10).
My wife and I journeyed back to our lodgings believing that we had left behind a very strange world. But as the weeks have passed it seems, rather, that the world has changed. Longer wait times for service and empty shelves in retail businesses are no big deal; but recognizing the calling and privilege of hard work certainly is.