I almost missed my deadline. While the due date for this occasional column is scheduled in my calendar, the sameness of recent months has forced me into a different kind of rhythm. I work and exercise from home, I make efforts to stay connected to those I love and I look for nearly any chance to create difference in the day. If I don’t, I’m distracted, distressed and disorganized. You too? And yet I am beginning to feel some energizing hope.
Despite a pandemic, we had the highest percentage of voters in a century cast their ballots in a peaceful national election. Despite our president and his party doing all they can to help him keep a job he seems completely disinterested in actually doing, they are losing all legal means to dispute the results. Despite the latest resurgence of COVID-19 cases in our region, and millions traveling, most of us have given up large family gatherings for Thanksgiving so that our healthcare providers can best manage the sick in our hospitals. And despite the fear that the millions of Americans ignoring public health advice right now will damn our country to have the highest death count in this worldwide disaster, our brilliant scientists and researchers are just about ready to deliver several life-saving vaccines to the world.
Our entire planet, its people and ecosystem, is suffering right now. So how did all this positive human momentum occur? It has happened and will continue to happen because most human beings even under stress have the emotional and spiritual capacity to sacrifice for the sake of others. It is what love actually looks like on a massive scale.
The political rhetoric of division, hatred and violence is not our inevitable future. It doesn’t have to become a permanent part of the next generations’ social and cultural life. While it can take a long while to change cultural norms, it can happen if the majority of people decide to be part of a different ethic. A different way of being part of personal and public life.
What do I mean? I think love of neighbor begins with curiosity about others who are different from ourselves. It means we are open to learning about people and communities that aren’t our own. As we ask questions and pursue answers, we can consider the truth of different perspectives and experiences. This openness to others makes our emotional and intellectual world bigger and less frightening. Love on a massive scale means we practice being open to those who don’t look, sound, talk or behave exactly as we do. We practice listening not to argue, but to understand.
Turning with emotional openness to others is the great beginning of being tolerant and energized to solve mutual problems. This way of talking, listening and cooperating is how democracy works best, since none of us alone is capable of doing what a healthy, functional government can do on a town, state or federal level.
All the great religions of the world have as a central tenet the value of love of God and love of neighbor. In the Christian faith, it is often called the Golden Rule. Jesus taught his followers to love the neighbor as the self. To recognize that as we naturally strive to meet our own specific needs, we are called to see our neighbor’s needs as just as worthy and valuable. And to live a life that doesn’t get in their way. And even provides a way for both people to thrive.
Love is the ethic of Jesus, and love is the way we make room for one another in the world. To practice love is the only way we can make our culture work for more than one political ideology, one race, one gender, one point of view. As long as I have breath, I will believe that love is the highest and best human calling. Join in and we can renew the world.