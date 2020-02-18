Sometimes I think the children’s message at church is meant as much for the adults as for the children. This past Sunday, the pastor began to talk to the kids about the importance of action. For example, it is not enough to love someone; you must show it through action.
With Ash Wednesday less than a week away, I was thinking about all the different practices people use to honor the 40 days before Easter. Traditionally, people might choose to give up something they enjoy, such as coffee, wine or chocolate, or perhaps an activity that is important to them. Unless we can make a direct connection in what we give up, to how it helps us grow spiritually, it might be time to consider another way.
Reflecting on that children’s message, what if our actions during Lent were not about what we give up, but how our actions can reflect the best in ourselves and others? Knowing who we are and what we do can make the biggest difference in the world. Here are a few options to try during the season of Lent that can help you grow spiritually.
Seek understanding: All too often we are married to our ideas and opinions, voicing them at every opportunity. At times we talk over others to be heard while paying little attention to the impact our opinions make. If we can take a step back and listen with the intention to understand, we might find we are more alike than different.
Watch your words and actions: You might remember this quote attributed to Bernard Meltzer: “Before you speak ask yourself if what you are going to say is true, is kind, is necessary, is helpful. If the answer is no, maybe what you are about to say should be left unsaid.”
Our intention is not to be unkind, tell a lie, or give our unsolicited opinion, but sometimes, for many varied reasons, we just do. Perhaps if we could slow down to think before we act, it would greatly change how we respond to others.
Release anger: Refuse to hold on to anger and hate. Sometimes we don’t even realize how much anger and hate we are hanging on to until it comes out in our words and actions. When our words and actions show anger or hate, remember that is what we are teaching others.
Practice forgiveness: It is easy to forgive others for small grievances but much harder to forgive the bigger hurts and betrayals. If we are in the practice of forgiveness, we have the mindset that helps to seek understanding and opens the perspective to see an issue from another point of view. It is about being unwilling to hang on to the anger and seeking peace.
I hope in this season of Lent you will find ways to nourish yourself and others through action that reflects the face of God in everything you do.